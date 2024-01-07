Youth Zone tackles cost of living crisis with free hot meals

Croydon’s Legacy Youth Zone is playing its part to address the cost-of-living crisis by offering free hot meals to young people attending the centre throughout winter.

Young people who attend the centre on Whitehorse Road, Selhurst, for one of the Youth Zone’s weeknight or weekend sessions will receive a free hot meal from its café – with a potential 600 young people set to benefit each week.

Families are under increasing pressure as costs rise, with the Christmas period especially difficult for many. A recent report by the youth charity OnSide showed that 1-in-4 young people had stopped taking part in activities or hobbies because of the rising cost of living.

A survey carried out for the “Generation Isolation” report found 69% of young people are concerned about the crisis.

By providing free meals to young people, Legacy Youth Zone Croydon hopes that some of these worries can be alleviated.

The initiative has been made possible thanks to funding from Ajaz.org, a charity founded by Ajaz Ahmed, which helps children and families facing challenges by supporting charities like OnSide and its Youth Zones. Funding for the initiative has also been provided by ICG, a global alternative asset manager, providing clients with wide‐ranging capital solutions and creating value for stakeholders, shareholders and communities and by Mistral.

Legacy Youth Zone Croydon is open six days a week, supporting young people to engage with affordable activities such as sport, art, music and cooking as well as providing access to support from its trained team of youth workers.

All Youth Zones offer subsidised £1 hot meals to young people all year round, but the additional support means there’ll be free provision through the winter.

Myke Catterall, the Zone’s chief operating officer, said: “We understand how difficult it is for families to get the help that they need. This is heightened in the current cost of living crisis we are faced with. Which is why this offer will benefit so many families that need that extra support this winter.”

Nicola Brentnall, from Ajaz.org, said: “We know that far too many families are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis – with the winter months an even bigger challenge.

“Through OnSide’s free hot meals, we can help lift some of the load from their shoulders.”

Legacy Youth Zone Croydon is one of 14 across the country, which are all part of the national OnSide Network of Youth Zones.

Inside Croydon – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

