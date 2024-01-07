TfL announces bus stop changes for Croydon town centre

Croydon’s bus stops, with or without shelters, are about to experience significant changes, with Transport for London issuing a notice of rearrangement of the routes in and around the town centre from next Saturday, January 13.

TfL describes these as “some minor routeing changes”, which they reckon will better serve the new road layout in the area.

The changes are almost certain to cause some confusion among bus passengers as they search for the right stop around Park Lane and St George’s Walk.

A loyal reader has trawled through the highly detailed “spider map” provided by the transport authority, and struggled to locate some existing routes.

“With the inclusion of the Whitgift Centre in the large-scale blue town centre map, it seems that the north and southbound bus stops on Wellesley Road are not included in that area (despite being called ‘Whitgift Centre’), meaning that routes 64, 198, 410 and “SuperLoop” SL7 are not shown at all.”

Take a look at TfL’s plans by downloading the pdf of its map by clicking on this link.

TfL has been approached for clarification on its plans.

According to TfL, the revised stopping arrangement changes are as follows:

Routes 60 towards Streatham and 109/N109 towards Brixton will serve bus stop KL on St George’s Walk instead of stop KC on Park Lane.

towards Streatham and towards Brixton will serve bus stop KL on St George’s Walk instead of stop KC on Park Lane. Routes 119 towards Bromley, 312 towards Norwood Junction and 433 and 466 towards Addington Village will serve bus stop KM on St George’s Walk instead of stop KC on Park Lane.

towards Bromley, towards Norwood Junction and and towards Addington Village will serve bus stop KM on St George’s Walk instead of stop KC on Park Lane. Routes 166 towards West Croydon, 407 towards Sutton and 645 towards Waddon will serve bus stop KK on St George’s Walk instead of stop KD on Park Lane.

towards West Croydon, towards Sutton and towards Waddon will serve bus stop KK on St George’s Walk instead of stop KD on Park Lane. Routes 455 towards Wallington, 468 towards Elephant and Castle, N68 towards Tottenham Court Road and N250 towards Brixton will serve bus stop KD instead of KC on Park Lane.

towards Wallington, towards Elephant and Castle, towards Tottenham Court Road and towards Brixton will serve bus stop KD instead of KC on Park Lane. Route 312 towards South Croydon will serve bus stop KH instead of KJ on Park Street.

“There will be no changes to timetables on any of the above routes,” TfL says, although the timetables for the revised stops are not yet available on TfL’s journey planner, which they say will be updated “soon”.

