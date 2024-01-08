Council’s adult education service passes its Ofsted inspection

CALAT – the council-run Croydon Adult Learning and Training service – has retained its “Good” rating, scoring “Good” in all six categories after an Ofsted inspection found that the service has developed its courses to help a range of community members improve their skills.

The inspection, conducted in November last year, was CALAT’s first full Ofsted inspection since 2010.

CALAT provides adult, community learning, vocational and employability courses, and also delivers courses for learners with special educational needs and disabilities. It places a particular emphasis on supporting people who have not been in education and work for some time.

At the time of the inspectors’ visit, more than 1,200 of CALAT’s students were studying English as a second language.

Oftsed’s inspection report said: “Learners and apprentices develop good knowledge, skills and behaviours.

“Staff provide good advice and guidance on future opportunities available to learners and apprentices and most apprentices and learners progress onto positive destinations, including work and further learning.”

The inspectors also noted: “Staff provide a wide range of activities to help learners widen their interests and explore their talents. For example, they organise fundraising and sports events, arrange for guest speakers to talk about topics such as saving energy, and run events on themes such as Black History Month.

“They also promote a community kitchen where learners on independent living courses serve customers and offer menu choices.

“However, too many learners do not know about these events and managers do not routinely check on how well learners participate.”

CALAT has been banned by council officials from advertising its activities on Inside Croydon.

The service was commended for meeting all the requirements from the previous Ofsted report in October 2016.

Find out more information on Croydon’s adult learning services on the CALAT website

Inside Croydon – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

