Thornton Heath maisonette left damaged by electrical fire

Posted on January 8, 2024 by insidecroydon

Half of a two-storey maisonette on Osborne Road in Thornton Heath was damaged by fire yesterday.

The London Fire Brigade says that there were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 11.48am and the fire was under control by 12.42pm.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Woodside, Croydon, Norbury and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

