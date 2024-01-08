Thornton Heath maisonette left damaged by electrical fire

Half of a two-storey maisonette on Osborne Road in Thornton Heath was damaged by fire yesterday.

The London Fire Brigade says that there were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 11.48am and the fire was under control by 12.42pm.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Woodside, Croydon, Norbury and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

Inside Croydon – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

