Prologis given green light for Beddington Lane expansion

Prologis has been granted planning permission to expand its logistics centre on Beddington Lane in Croydon, with work to build four units expected to begin in May.

The expansion will create an estimated 270 new jobs.

It is the second phase of development at Prologis Park, providing an additional 93,935sqft of work space high-quality development – the size of one and a half football pitches.

Prologis UK is an owner, developer and investor in logistics property.

Winvic has been appointed as the main contractor for the building works.

In line with Prologis’ commitment to achieve net zero by 2030 in all areas of operation, the new units will be built to a high sustainability specification. “With a wealth of low-carbon design features built-in, the units will be carbon neutral in construction and net zero carbon in operation for regulated energy use,” Prologis said.

Each of the new logistics facilities also have electric vehicle charging infrastructure as standard.

“The expansion of Prologis Park Beddington Lane is good news for the local community, with the development bringing some 50 jobs during construction and around 270 jobs when the site is operational,” Prologis said.

