Fire Brigade backs petition in memory of victim of e-bike fire

The London Fire Brigade is backing a petition from the friends and family of 21-year-old Sofia Duarte, who lost her life in a fatal fire caused by the catastrophic failure of a lithium battery used to charge an e-bike.

The petition calls for urgent action from the Government to implement regulations on e-bikes, e-scooters, and the batteries and chargers sold with them.

The petition calls on all Londoners to sign it to prevent others losing their lives. Since creating the petition last month, more than 32,000 people have signed, seeking tighter rules.

A charity, Electrical Safety First, is also backing the petition, and is pushing for regulatory change with a Ten-Minute Rule Bill expected to be tabled in Parliament by Yvonne Fovargue MP.

Sofia Duarte’s family friend, Alda Simoes, who helped organise the petition, said, “We don’t want Sofia to die in vain. Deaths are continuing to happen. Sign this petition and tell everyone you know to sign it.

“Sofia was the first death in London due to an e-bike fire. Tragically others have lost their lives up and down the UK, and there are many who have suffered serious injuries, too. We must stop this happening today, not tomorrow. Sign the petition – it will save lives and make a difference! Together we can make change.”

Sofia Duarte was killed in a house fire in Southwark on New Year’s Day 2023. Her mother, Maria, said: “This matters so much to me because the most important thing in my whole world has been taken away – all because of some stupid bike. In honour of Sofia’s memory and the others who have sadly lost their lives too, sign the petition today!”

London Fire Brigade data shows that fires involving e-bike and e-scooter batteries are London’s fastest-growing fire trend. On average there was a fire caused by an e-scooter or e-bike every two days in 2023. Last year the total number of fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters went up almost 60% compared to 2022.

Deputy Mayor for Fire and Resilience, Fiona Twycross, said: “Sofia’s death was a tragedy that should never have happened. I’m proud to support the tireless campaigning of her family and friends to ensure this tragedy is not repeated.

“I continue to call on the Government to introduce urgently a long-overdue regulatory framework to improve safety. I also urge Londoners to follow the vital safety advice provided by London Fire Brigade’s #Chargesafe campaign which is helping to keep Londoners safe.”

The petition can be signed here: https://www.change.org/Sofia-Duarte

LFB safety tips for e-bike and e-scooter users to follow

Never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters. Store them somewhere away from a main through-route. Our advice is to store these items in a safe external location if possible, such as a garage or a shed.

Always use the correct charger, otherwise the risk of fire increases, and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

Do not attempt to modify or tamper with your battery. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Converting pedal bikes into e-bikes using DIY kits bought online can be very dangerous. They can pose a higher risk of fire. Get a professional or competent person to carry out the conversion and make sure to buy a battery from a reputable seller and that it is not second-hand.

Check your battery and charger meets UK safety standards. We have particular concern where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they’ve been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

Consumers buying any product can check that the item displays a UKCA or CE mark that ensures that the products meet UK and EU safety, health or environmental requirements. If buying online, buy from a UK supplier.

Watch out for signs that the battery or charger aren’t working as they should – eg if the battery is hot to the touch or has changed shape.

