Under the Tories, issuing a Section 114 notice ‘is pointless’

COUNCILS IN CRISIS: The partisan blame game over the financial collapse of local authorities is unravelling by the week, as ever more civic leaders and mayors admit that there’s no spending left to cut. The next couple of weeks could see a slew of Conservative-run authorities join Croydon on the financial naughty step. By STEVEN DOWNES

And there goes another one…

Middlesbrough Council in the north-east, which until last May was under a Conservative and independent administration, looks like they could be the next local authority in England to be forced to issue a Section 114 notice because they are unable to balance their budget. Although they are currently just one candidate in an increasingly crowded field.

Seven councils have run up the S114 white flag to declare that they cannot make ends meet since Croydon did so in November 2020. Although only Croydon, first under Labour, then in November 2022 under Tory Mayor Jason Perry, has surpassed all others by issuing three S114s.

There continues to be very gloomy predictions that after more than a decade when the Tory Government has deliberately choked off funding to local authorities across the country, there could be as many as two dozen councils now on the financial precipice.

Today it was reported that Stoke City Council (Labour controlled) has requested £44.7million in exception financial support from the Government to cover shortfalls in 2024-2025 and 2025-2026. Havering (Tory-controlled until 2022), Somerset (Tory-controlled to 2022), Dudley (Tory since 2021, after no overall control) and Bradford (Labour) are in a similar position, with decisive council meetings in the coming fortnight or so.

And still Michael Gove, the local government minister, twiddles his thumbs, certain in the knowledge that none of this multi-billion crisis created in public services will be his concern for very much longer.

Ground down by years of austerity, even dyed-in-the-wool Tory shires are now ready to throw in the (blue-dyed) towel while implicitly blaming the government.

Hampshire – yes, Hampshire! – had an official report last month which stated that it’s “pointless issuing a Section 114” since “we have already exhausted all options for saving money”. A Section 114, the Tory-run council’s report stated, “would clearly not achieve anything”.

Hampshire is looking at defining and establishing what can be considered the absolute minimum legal service.

Jack Shaw, a Fellow at Cambridge University’s Bennett Institute (which “rethinks public policy in an era of turbulence and growing inequality”) said recently, “The contours of what are statutory and discretionary [public services] are grey zones, so authorities don’t always have a good understanding of where, service-by-service, savings can be made.”

The Conservative burghers of Hampshire are going to run a deficit of £132million (132million!) over the coming financial year, by using its reserves, but will run out of spare dosh sometime before March 2026. “The over-reliance on reserves to address pressures is unsustainable,” Shaw notes.

Havering, long a bastion of Torydom in north-east London, is also “on the brink”. It provides the acme example of how councils have been choked of the money that they depend on to deliver even basic local services, for the elderly, for children, fixing the roads, keeping public libraries open.

Havering now receives less than £2million per year from government, when it 2010 – the year that the Tories took power in Westminster – it was getting £70million. Compound those cuts over 14 years, and you get a very deep, dark hole…

Havering says it has made cuts and flogged off £160million of assets, but at a meeting just before Christmas, the council leader, Ray Morgon, accused the government of “short-changing” his council in the 2024-2025 financial settlement.

Bradford Council says that they will issue a S114 unless they receive exceptional financial support from the Government – a capitalisation direction – both for the current financial year and for 2024-2025. The Conservatives’ – that means you, Chris Philp – mismanagement of the economy and consequent inflation is reckoned to have cost Bradford an additional £58million this year.

In Birmingham, where they issued a S114 last year, the bankrupt city council has asked permission to hike Council Tax by 21% – a 10% increase from April and another 10% the following year. Lucky old Brummies.

Somerset has a crunch executive meeting on Monday, where they will choose some combination of the following: (a) 10% Council Tax hike, plus a capitalisation direction for £21million; (b) a capitalisation direction for £38million; or (c) Section 114.

Middlesbrough’s meeting is next Wednesday. If their request for a £6.3million a capitalisation direction is rejected, then they’ll issue a Section 114. Although if they listened to their local council colleagues in Hampshire, they might as well not bother.

