Two suspects in court for ‘brutal’ murder of Michael Afonso

Two men will appear in court today charged with the murder of Michael Afonso in Thornton Heath just before Christmas.

Omari Peat, 22, of Southampton Gardens, Mitcham, was arrested on December 24 and released on bail. He was re-arrested on Thursday and charged with the murder.

Zac Dylan Baako, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday January 11 and also charged with murder.

Both are due to appear at a London magistrates’ court today.

John Budal, 19, from Ena Road, Pollards Hill, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Saturday, December 30 charged with murder, robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. He appeared again at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, January 3.

Afonso died after being attacked and stabbed by a group of men in Mayfield Crescent at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 19. The suspects drove off in the car Afonso had been driving, a grey Vauxhall Grand X Elite – registration DL19LVS.

The police described the attack as “brutal”.

Afonso, 27, leaves a wife and with a young son. He was the 11th murder victim in Croydon in 2023.

The investigation into his murder “remains ongoing”, according to the Met today.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC reference CAD 7509/19Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

