Rolex and gem boutique Loupe opens £3m store in Centrale

Following a £3million investment, Loupe Croydon opened its doors on Friday.

The luxury diamond, fine jewellery and watch outlet is in Centrale, off North End, and occupies 4,300sqft of retail space, and features a showroom for Rolex with an Authorised Service Centre, where customers can get on-site watch adjustments and repairs.

The Rolex showroom sits alongside Loupe’s collection of breathtaking diamonds and the most exceptional contemporary fine jewellery, hand-selected by its experienced buying team, and distinguished by its own hallmark.

The collection showcases several classic and modern pieces, from diamond rings to fine jewellery, in its thoughtfully curated collections such as Spyra, Confidante and Asteria. “Made to perfection, each of Loupe’s iconic fine jewellery collections has its own unique story to tell, making Loupe the destination for exceptional luxury,” according to Loupe.

According to a statement issued for the opening of their Croydon store, “Loupe is a thoughtfully curated concept designed to meet the rising demand for immersive, hyper-personal luxury retail, which is incredibly important to clients when purchasing higher value items and investment pieces.

“Every element has been considered in all boutiques to ensure a luxurious delightful shopping experience; the Croydon boutique features an extensive hosting area, including its own bar, feature lighting and luxurious Italian cotton, velvet and twill furnishings.

“For a truly personalised touch, Loupe even boasts a secret room, ‘The Drum’, which is completely private and allows clients to listen to their own playlist through its media wall.”

The Rolex Authorised Service Centre also has a customer viewing area in the workshop, where clients can interact and observe the accredited watchmaker on-site, while enjoying “refreshments” in a “luxury seating area”.

The Croydon store also has showrooms for Swiss watch brand partners Omega, Breitling and Tudor. Other jewellery brands that can be found in the boutique include Royal Asscher and Mikimoto. “Loupe will be the only stockist of Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Tudor, Royal Asscher and Mikimoto in Croydon.”

Loupe is an off-shoot of Beaverbrooks, the 105-year-old family-owned jewellers with 87 stores nationwide. Previously known as Lyons, Loupe Croydon is their second boutique in this style, after a luxury store was opened in Milton Keynes in 2022.

The new boutique will generate five jobs in Croydon.

Rob Keemer is the manager at Loupe Croydon, having worked in the jewellery sector for 30 years.

He told Inside Croydon: “This is an incredibly exciting launch for Loupe and we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our Croydon boutique.

“With every element of the experience thoughtfully considered, the new Loupe boutique combines high-specification fixtures with luxurious finishes where customers can truly relax whilst they explore the thoughtfully curated selection of jewellery, watches and diamonds.

“We are excited to build on the best-in-class service which started with the Lyons brand over 100 years ago. Lyons is renowned for delivering outstanding customer care and unrivalled expertise in diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches, and we’re looking forward to continuing its legacy with the Loupe brand, whilst staying true to the family values and core purpose of enriching lives that Beaverbrooks has upheld for over a century.”

