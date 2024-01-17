Call for Purley choir members who sang with Benjamin Britten

Back in 1966, Benjamin Britten, the great 20th century composer, made several visits to Croydon and, in particular, Downside School in Purley.

The school no longer exists but back then Britten must have thought very highly of their music department, as he conducted the choir singing his A New Year Carol and later in the same year the school choir sang on his recording of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Retired teacher Paul Wilson has been looking into Britten’s links with Downside School.

Wilson is eager to contact any of the choir who sang with the maestro, and glean their memories of working with him.

Wilson writes a music blog, which is where he can be contacted (scroll to the bottom of a page for the contact form) on pswcritic.com .

