Kerswell keeps councillors waiting for her tribunal feedback

CROYDON IN CRISIS: How will the borough’s £192,474 per year chief executive explain the suggestion that she lied under oath when defending herself against allegations of racism? By KEN LEE, Town Hall reporter

Almost a month has passed since the end of the controversial Employment Tribunal hearing that cost Croydon’s long-suffering Council Tax-payers an estimated £150,000, at least, mostly in order to defend the reputation of the council’s chief executive.

And yet the borough’s elected representatives still have not been given a date for when the CEO, Katherine Kerswell, will report back to them on how she was vindicated on all counts.

Any reluctance on Kerswell’s part to face public scrutiny from Mayor Jason Perry and councillors just might be caused by the lingering accusation that she lied under oath to the Tribunal judge and panel.

The Employment Tribunal case was brought by former exec, Hazel Simmonds, who alleged constructive and unfair dismissal against the council, with allegations of victimisation, harassment and racial and sexist discrimination against the authority and also against CEO Kerswell. Simmonds even had a couple of anecdotes in which she described meetings in which Kerswell and one of her interim directors behaved in a questionable manner.

All charges brought by Simmonds were dismissed by Employment Judge Adam Leith, though not before she got on the public record the assertion that Kerswell had lied under oath over one meeting in which allegations of racism, brought by a staff member, were dismissed out-of-hand by the chief exec.

The barrister paid for by Croydon Council did not challenge or seek to refute this allegation, which was made in Simmonds’s summing up of her case.

And in his three-hour summing up, the Employment Judge Leith made a point of saying that he and the tribunal panel accepted that the meeting had taken place, as Simmonds described in her evidence.

Ahead of the case, Kerswell submitted a statement that ran to 101 A4 pages, full of the kind of condescending and patronising statements for which the CEO has become notorious among her staff since her arrival at the crisis-hit council in the autumn of 2020.

Kerswell’s personal defence piggy-backed that of the council, so she had no need to dip into her £192,474 annual salary to meet any of the costs of a legal team which included a barrister and pupil, private solicitors from Browne Jacobson, plus the council’s own senior lawyers.

On any given day of the online proceedings, there could also be at least half a dozen six-figure-salaried Croydon council execs glued to their screens, rather than actually doing the jobs they are paid to do.

Much of the case revolved around the findings of the Penn Report (as first published by Inside Croydon, rather than secretive Kerswell and the council), which investigated the circumstances of the council’s financial collapse in 2020, including the failed in-house building firm Brick by Brick.

It was Kerswell who drafted the terms of reference and commissioned Richard Penn, from the Local Government Association, to conduct the probe.

Penn submitted his report in February 2021, but Kerswell delayed its publication for more than two years, claiming the need for legal clearances and “Maxwellisation” (consulting those accused of wrong-doing, which Croydon carried out at least twice).

Most of Penn’s recommendations – such as that the council ought to submit complaints to professional bodies about the conduct of senior council finance and legal execs, including former finance chiefs Richard Simpson and Lisa Taylor and former Borough Solicitor Jacqueline Harris-Baker – have never been carried out. All promise for some kind of retribution against those responsible for crashing the borough’s finances have been broken.

But in February 2021, Kerswell did use the Penn Report as the basis on which to suspend Simmonds, Taylor and two other execs.

Simmonds was the council’s “executive director of Gateway, strategy and engagement”. She was never specifically identified in Penn’s report for failings. She was, though, a member of the council’s executive leadership team which was criticised for its failure to act against the bullying culture under previous chief exec, Jo “Negreedy” Negrini.

At the end of the hearing, Employment Judge Leith found that Simmonds, who had conducted her case in person, failed to provide evidence for her claims.

What remains unanswered is why the council, and Tony McArdle, the chair of the Government-appointed improvement panel overseeing Croydon’s slow financial recovery, turned down an offer from Simmonds to drop the claims and settle out of court – potentially saving the Council Tax-payers of the borough at least £100,000.

It is the kind of question that the sharper-witted councillors at Croydon Town Hall (there might be one… maybe two) could reasonably put to Kerswell, possibly as she reports back on the case to the appointments and disciplinary committee.

But there has not been a single meeting this year of that committee.

According to the council website, the disciplinary committee is not due to meet until January 29 – but no agenda has yet been released.

If the Simmonds ET case does come up at that meeting, councillors might be entitled to ask why they should believe anything that Kerswell says – after all, if she can lie under oath to an Employment Tribunal, who can believe anything she tells the council?

