International man-hunt for suspect in murder of teen Habibi

An international man-hunt is under way after a prime suspect in the murder of Croydon College student Ilyas Habibi fled the country.

Habibi, 17, was stabbed in the neck and killed near Sutton Station in the evening of December 5. He was among 105 homicides in London in 2023.

Yesterday, the inquest into his death opened at the South London Coroners Court.

At the hearing, Met Police detectives admitted that their chief suspect had flown out of Gatwick Airport.

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, who was later released on bail.

In a statement read into the court, the Met said: “Police know that Ilyas arrived at Sutton High Street by train. Minutes after he came out of the station, he was involved in an altercation with a single suspect who then fled the scene.

“Following extensive enquiries, the suspect was identified. On December 11, officers found he had left the country from London Gatwick Airport on December 9.

“Ilya’s family were informed of this. Specially trained officers continue to support them.

“Police continue to work with international partners to locate and arrest the suspect.”

The inquest has been adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

The police repeated their appeal for witnesses: “Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the incident room direct on 0208 721 4622; call police on 101 or tweet on X @MetCC quoting 6107/5DEC.”

Information can also be given directly to police here.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

