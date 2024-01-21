Croydon’s Holocaust Memorial Ceremony will be held in the Town Hall Chamber on Friday, January 26, at noon.

Marilyn Arbisman, of Croydon Synagogue, will deliver a speech before a keynote address from Timothy Locke from Generation2Generation, an organisation that enlists second- and third-generation descendants of Holocaust survivors to tell their family stories and experiences.

The winners of Croydon’s annual school competition will also be announced at the event.

Run by the Standing Advisory Council on Religious Education, the competition tasked pupils at Croydon schools to create an artwork, a short story, poem, essay, or short film on the theme of “Fragility of Freedom”.

SACRE’s committee judged the entries and Councillor Richard Chatterjee, the chair of SACRE, will announce the winners.

Friday’s remembrance event is open to the public, with spaces allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be a webcast available. To attend or view the webcast, please contact felisha.dussard@croydon.gov.uk.

In a press release issued by the council, there was a quote attributed to the ceremonial mayor of Croydon, Tony Pearson.

Pearson was welcomed back into the Conservative Party after he had a spell as a member of the Democrats and Veterans Party, a far-right, Trump-esque splinter group with an unapologetic racist and anti-Muslim stance.

According to the council propaganda department Pearson, who will be presiding over the council’s memorial ceremony to the victims of an act of genocidal racism, is supposed to have said: “Here in Croydon, we are proud of the rich diversity of backgrounds in our community and today…”, he probably meant to say Holocaust Memorial Day, “… is a reminder that we must always stand firm against hatred and bigotry of any type and that the horrors of the Holocaust must never happen again.”

