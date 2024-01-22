Sign up today for our Croydon Insider news review podcast

The first episode of 2024 of popular monthly news podcast, The Croydon Insider, is now available for paid-up subscribers to Inside Croydon.

This month’s panel is local business owner Oumesh Sauba, iC subscriber Annabel Smith and Croydon-based charity boss Ross White.

And they take an in-depth look behind the headlines, including discussing the legal and moral responsibilities for schools, after the troubled Whitgift Foundation hired a PR firm for “crisis management” following a police investigation into sexual abuse complaints.

As well as the continuing decline of Croydon town centre, our panel also discusses how Croydon Council has been hit with FOUR adverse rulings from the Housing Ombudsman for the way its has treated its tenants, and they celebrate the physics teacher who is taking Croydon High pupils higher and higher with inspiring lessons.

The Croydon Insider is premium content, exclusively available to loyal subscribers to Inside Croydon via Patreon or on Spotify.

Click here to visit our Spotify page, with an evergrowing archive of recorded interviews with the likes of Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton, MasterChef’s Vanessa d’Souza and former England cricketer Mark Butcher.

For a fiver each month, iC subscribers get access to podcasts, prize competitions, money-saving offers and special events – as well as knowing that they are supporting the only investigative journalism based inside Croydon.

And we are always looking out for loyal readers who can join our roster of guests for The Croydon Insider. So far two of our readers have taken the plunge and appeared as guests on our monthly news podcast. Both survived the experience relatively unscathed. In fact, both have been back on further podcast episodes.

For 2024, we want to extend and expand that initiative and give voice to more of our loyal readers.

Don’t be shy. We are not asking for much: just 45minutes of your time, to record a programme via Zoom, usually on a Sunday morning, where we just natter over the latest news stories and the issues that mean most to YOU.

To volunteer, all you have to do is write to the Editor at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, with a phone number, so that he might call you up for a chat.

Subscribe to Inside Croydon here – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

