Kerrr-ching! Unsuspecting drivers hit with no-notice £190 fines

Croydon Council has been accused of “corruption”, as dozens, perhaps hundreds, of residents have been issued with demands for £190 for driving offences after failing to pay the original £65 Penalty Charge Notice – which they never received.

Some suspect that continuing issues with postal deliveries by Royal Mail may be a partial explanation, though one Tory councillor has suggested that the failure to issue PCNs is more likely down to a “technical glitch” at the council.

Complaints from seriously out-of-pocket locals have been dropping into the email inbox at Inside Croydon Towers over the weekend.

Many readers have admitted that they may have been spotted via CCTV having crossed a line in terms of traffic restrictions when driving around the borough, but also bitterly resenting not having had the 14-day grace period to pay the basic penalty of £65.

“Has anyone else been issued a ‘charge notice’ £190 from Croydon Council for failing to pay a PCN – £65 if paid within 14 days?” one asked.

“I have, but I did not received the PCN!

“As per normal, trying to find a way to contact them is impossible.”

Most of the tickets will have been issued for driving offences, rather than parking tickets, where a physical notice is usually slapped on to a windscreen. Driving down restricted access school streets is a likely, common offence. The lack of postal deliveries might explain the absence of the initial PCN through the post – but then, Royal Mail appears to have had no problems when it comes to delivering plenty of follow-up, £190 fines.

“I have recently received two notices from Croydon Council informing me of my failure to respond to… Penalty Charge Notices and that the PCNs have therefore now been served,” one loyal reader emailed.

“This of course results in an increased penalty charge and the withdrawal of any discount available for making immediate payment.

“The penalties themselves were for contraventions of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood zone and a pedestrian zone respectively. I have no issue with these other than that motorists are a soft target and that these types of traffic controls seem to me to be fairly recent innovations with which motorists are still becoming familiar.

“My issue is that I did not receive either of the initial notices of PCN that the council claims to have sent out. On recounting my concerns to a friend, it transpires that they have had a similar recent experience, that is receiving the service of their PCN without the initial notice from Croydon Council having been received.

“Three out of three. Surely the post isn’t that bad!

I have now paid the charges. I have done so because my only other recourse is to go through the ‘Statutory Declaration’ process to claim non-receipt. This is an unwieldy process that requires the declaration to be witnessed by a court official (no doubt with a cost involved) and no guarantee of success.

“I am no lawyer but I fear any kind of appeal or delay that is unsuccessful might also risk further charges for court or prosecution fees.

“If the council is just inefficient, I would further risk this process being disjointed with the prosecution itself and therefore risk a knock on the door from bailiffs.

“The cynical half of me is concerned that this is actually a deliberate tactic employed by a cash-strapped council to increase income with minimal risk of any repercussion.”

Others have also made comments via social media. “There must be a fault somewhere when so many letters with original penalty notices are not being received. Did the postman deliver or did he take them home? Were they even sent out?”

Another wrote: “We are all happy to pay the £65 if we received the original fines, but they are adding on £130 per fine. Looking at the amount of people on here saying the same thing, Croydon Council are getting thousands of profit!”

Then there was: “We didn’t get the first letter, only the second one. Now they want £195. We’ve emailed the council and now waiting for response.”

One reader had been driving near Kenley School: “Same happened to me. Initial letter not received and now £195 fine! Problem is the letter clearly states I only have 14 days to respond, whereas the [council’s] PCN email [account] can take 56 days to respond, if at all! The letter says after 14 days, they will take action.”

It all appears to be the latest massive cock-up from the “digital-first” council that, since the start of this year, has had to have a big yellow warning notice plastered across its website: “Online forms: We are experiencing technical problems with some of our online forms. There may be a delay in receiving a response to your enquiries. We apologise for any inconvenience.” So no change there then…

Asked about the PCN “glitch”, a Katharine Street source told Inside Croydon, “I couldn’t even guess what’s the cause. Hopefully the miscarriage will be admitted and the fines will be reduced to £65 and the unfortunate people who have paid the extra out of fear of prosecution receive some refund.”

One councillor, at least, is being pro-active in taking up the matter with council staff, and acting in the interests of residents.

Alasdair Stewart, who represents Purley Oaks and Riddlesdown, said: “It’s clear from the residents I’ve spoken to, both in person this weekend and on online platforms, that there is an issue – possibly compounded by delays and issues with Royal Mail deliveries.

“I’m sorry for the added stress this will be causing residents, especially at what is typically an expensive time of year. The Mayor and relevant cabinet member are aware, and I’m sure will do everything they can to fix any issues and ensure residents don’t lose out.

“If anyone didn’t receive the original Penalty Charge Notice notification letter, they should contact the council directly or via their local councillors.”

And residents seeking a solution of their own, rather than relying on their notoriously unreliable council, do have a DIY legal solution, too.

It involves filing a statutory declaration with the Traffic Enforcement Centre, or TEC.

It does mean going to the County Court and getting the declaration signed, but once received by the TEC, it will stop any further action against you by Croydon Council.

The TEC will then look into the matter and make a decision.

You will need to provide as much evidence as you can – although the evidence of the absence of the initial PCN might prove tricky. So a firm, fair and clear statement of fact will have to be included.

Of course, Mayor Jason Perry could intervene, and order the council to stop issuing any of the £190 fines until everyone is satisfied that the “technical glitch” is fixed, and then to rescind all PCNs issued since an agreed date, on the grounds that the council itself has failed to carry out its own admin properly, with refunds to everyone affected.

But that would be the decent, honest and sensible thing to do. So they won’t be doing that.

