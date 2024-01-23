100 days to go: the Count Binface campaign begins in earnest

Today marks 100 days until the London elections on May 2, when Londoners are supposed to go to the polls to elect the Mayor of London and 25 London Assembly Members.

So expect a lot more gurning selfies from wannabe politicians appearing on your social media feeds in the coming weeks.

And even more unwanted and never-read leaflets to be poked through your letterbox.

It also means just another 99 days of being entertained by the inanities and imbecility of Susan Hall, the Tories’ candidate for London Mayor who doesn’t know the cost of a single bus fare, doesn’t know who is in charge of Hammersmith Bridge, nor what the starting salary is for a constable in the Met.

Mind you, only about one-third of Tory voters in London know who Trump-supporting Susan Hall is…

Sadly, because the Tories have done a bit of fiddling with the electoral system, the 2024 elections will not allow loyal Conservative voters to signal their displeasure at inflicting a gibbering idiot on them as their candidate by voting for Count Binface, the more sensible option, and keeping their party conscience clear with Hall only as their second preference.

Because with these Tories, no one gets a second choice any more.

The 2024 London election is historically significant: Labour’s Sadiq Khan, after being elected Mayor in 2016 and 2021 (delayed by a year because of covid), if elected would be the first to serve a third term.

The 2024 London elections will have some marked and important differences from previous city-wide elections, as the Tory tweakers make some desperate efforts to claw back some political credibility in London.

On May 2, beware, because all voters will need to take photo ID to the polling station to be allowed to vote.

And for the first time since 2000, you will only get one vote for Mayor (in the past there has been a first and second preference vote), although there will be two further ballot papers for constituency and London-wide Assembly member votes.

It is reckoned that more than 6million people will take part in the May 2 elections – with vote verification taking place on Friday May 3 and the count being held at nine centres around the capital on Saturday May 4.

The vote count for Croydon and Sutton will be staged at the ExCel centre (Lambeth and Southwark have theirs at The Oval, much more convenient), which will be where Tory Neil “Father Jack” Garratt is expected to be told he will continue to pocket his £60,000 per year City Hall salary as AM (it’s 100 days to go, and Labour in Croydon and Sutton still don’t have a candidate…).

The declaration of Mayoral and London-wide Assembly Member results will take place at City Hall on the evening of Saturday May 4.

The last day to register to vote in the Mayor of London and London Assembly elections is April 16, 2024.

