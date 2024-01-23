Purley Way M&S joins recycling move with Refilled scheme

From tomorrow, Purley Way Marks and Spencer will be joining the successful “Refilled” scheme on its own-brand cleaning and laundry products.

In partnership with Reposit, the is part of M&S’s commitment to reduce and remove plastic packaging and offer customers more sustainable choices.

Following a successful trial in six stores last year, Purley Way is among a further 19 M&S stores across the country where the scheme is being rolled out.

M&S has committed to remove 1billion units of plastic packaging by 2027; in December, the retailer met their 2023-2024 target to remove 75million units, four months earlier than planned.

M&S Refilled allows customers to choose from 10 pre-filled, own-brand homecare products, including cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, fabric conditioners and washing up liquids. The initial purchase includes a £2 cost for the returnable bottle, which can be returned to store after use. Upon return, customers receive a £2 voucher which can be redeemed against a second purchase in the M&S Refilled range.

To date, more than 10,000 customers have taken part in the scheme – with the most popular product being the Citrus Washing Up Liquid. The expansion into more stores is expected to remove an estimated 150,000 pieces of plastic, as M&S attempts to achieve net zero by 2040.

At the end of last year, M&S became the first national retailer to launch plastic-free coffee cups which are 100% recyclable in the paper waste stream. They also switched from plastic to paper bags in Food and Clothing & Home.

Camilla Harris is the store manager at M&S Purley Way. “We’re so pleased to unveil our new Refilled station at Purley Way.

“Being able to provide oure customers with more ways to be sustainable and make small changes when shopping feels fantastic. We also know how our customers care deeply about us reducing our plastic packaging, so it’s great that we can continue to do our bit, too.”

Consumer research has found that many customers would like to be able to shop more sustainably, but a major blocker is being able to access alternatives to single use packages on the high street. Re-usable carrier bags in most stores demonstrate that the public can change old, bad habits.

This Refilled roll-out at Purley Way – one of just 0.25% of Marks and Spencer’s 1,000-plus stores in Britain taking part in the roll-out – is a small step in that direction.

A D V E R T I S E M E N T

Inside Croydon – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

