£140,000 upgrade turns Park Hill into a ‘paradise’ park

Posted on January 26, 2024 by insidecroydon

The council is providing new disabled toilets and has upgraded the playground in Park Hill Recreation Ground – with the result that one happy local mum has described it as “my daughter’s new paradise”.

Fun times: one young user is delighted with the new equipment in Park Hill

The playground was designed in collaboration with local families and the Friends of Park Hill Park.

It is more accessible for wheelchair users, featuring fully accessible entrances, new wheelchair-friendly equipment and 25 play structures that, according to the council, “have been approved by children”.

There is a separate area for toddlers, twice the number of swings, and now a wider range of play options for children aged up to 12.

The council spent £140,000 on the improvements to the town centre open space – the money coming from payments made by developers towards local inrastructure as a condition of their planning permission.

3 Responses to £140,000 upgrade turns Park Hill into a ‘paradise’ park

  1. Carl Lucas says:
    January 26, 2024 at 2:54 pm

    Dirty money, it’s come from skyscraper money.

