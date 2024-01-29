Dozens evacuated from fire in Orchard Grove block of flats

A three-storey block of flats in Penge had to be evacuated due to a fire in the early hours of this morning.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire on Orchard Grove in Penge.

A second-floor flat in a three-storey block was destroyed and half of a first-floor flat was damaged by fire. Just over half of the building’s roof was also damaged.

One woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Sixteen other people left the building before firefighters arrived and a further three people evacuated following advice from the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers.

One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used an observation tower, helping give the incident commander a better view of the fire.

The Brigade’s drone team also assisted by providing an aerial view of the incident.

The Brigade was called at 2.22am and the fire was brought under control by 4.07am.

Crews from Beckenham, West Norwood, Woodside, Forest Hill and surrounding fire stations have been at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Inside Croydon













