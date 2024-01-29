Podcast: Listen to Croydon teacher planning a satellite launch

Star gazing has been taken to a different dimension for pupils at Croydon High School lately, where one physics teacher has used her interest in astronomy to inspire her classes and run projects that have taken them to the edge of space.

And next up for Arabi Karteepan and her pupils is Mission Pegasus, a two-year project that aims to launch a satellite with help from a Formula 1 team expert.

Earlier this month, iC reported how Croydon High teacher Karteepan had won a Royal Astronomical Society award for her outstanding work with pupils aged from 11 to 17.

Now, you can hear the story of Croydon High’s AstroGazers Club in Karteepan’s own words, in our latest Under The Flyover podcast.

InsideCroydon’s editor Steven Downes interviewed Arabi Karteepan about her award and hears about all the hard work, practical organisation and excitement of her AstroGazers Club’s successful launch of two weather balloons – with the payload of one carefully recovered at a Tesco car park outside Oxford!

