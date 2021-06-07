Water supply in Waterworks Yard flats dries up again

Just four days since residents of Bridge House had their water supplies reconnected, and the taps in the block off Surrey Street are running dry once again.

As Inside Croydon reported last week, a faulty pump saw residents of nearly 80 privately-owned flats in the building on Waterworks Yard without water from Sunday night, unable to use their showers or flush their toilets over the Bank Holiday heatwave.

After being accused by the local MP of telling lies, managing agents The HML Group finally managed to acquire the necessary part for the water pumping system and restore supplies to their customers last Wednesday.

But even then, a leak above one of the stairwells continued, leaving residents concerned that they had been fobbed off with a temporary fix.

Today, Natasha Sumboo, the “head of marketing” for the Croydon-based managing agents The HML Group, said only, “We are aware of the situation and it is currently being addressed.”

Sumboo refused to offer any idea of how long the latest water outage might last. On Twitter, residents were instructed by HML to “keep an eye out” for “updates”.

Repair contractors Enterprise are reported to have been on site, and in a slow-motion action replay of the events of last week have apparently needed a replacement part…

In a message to residents sent by Christopher Keivit, HML’s “senior property manager”, and seen by Inside Croydon, it claimed that the water supply was reconnected at 2.20pm.

“However, Enterprise had found that the electric supply to the pump kept tripping, thereby shutting the system off,” Keivit wrote.

“I am working on getting an electrician to the property as quickly as possible to investigate and repair the electrical fault.”

As one resident said, “We have at least had a quick acknowledgement from HML.

“But concerns that the problem runs deeper and that the repairs last week were just a temporary fix seem to have come true.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

