Britain’s biggest ever survey wants your views on covid crisis

The first and largest survey of its kind in Britain to document the impact of covid-19 and the lockdowns on the lives of 17,000 ethnic and religious minority people wants your input – but you need to participate soon, as the deadline for contributions is June 30.

The Evidence for Equality National Survey – or EVENS – sets out to influence government policy and local and national campaigns for racial justice by generating robust evidence on a comprehensive range of issues facing black and ethnic minority and religious minority groups during the pandemic.

Topics covered in the survey include employment, finance, education, economic wellbeing, health, housing, policing, community, identity and experiences of discrimination and racism.

Led by the Centre on the Dynamics of Ethnicity (CoDE) in partnership with the University of Manchester, the University of St Andrews and the University of Sussex, EVENS is being conducted by Ipsos MORI.

The 30-minute survey is available in 14 languages, including Portuguese, Turkish and Polish, and welcomes the experiences of Gypsy, Traveller and Roma people and Jewish communities.

All participants will receive a gift voucher as a thank you for completing the survey.

Dr Nissa Finney, EVENS’ lead on the project, said: “When published, EVENS will help place ethnic inequalities and racism firmly on the political and policy agenda in an enduring manner.

“The data will be freely available and can be used by anyone, from our community partners, activists and politicians to policymakers, campaigners, non-government organisations and experts. “As well as showing us what the key problems of disadvantage and inequality are for particular groups, we want people to be able to evidence the inequalities and how they should be addressed.”

EVENS is working with voluntary and community organisations, including Operation Black Vote, the Muslim Council of Britain, The Ubele Initiative, the Stuart Hall Foundation, EYST (Wales), Migrants’ Rights Network, BEMIS (Scotland), the Race Equality Foundation and Business in the Community.

Sir Simon Woolley, director of Operation Black Vote, said: “Inclusive data is key to better understand the depth and breadth of persistent race inequality in the UK.

“This unique partnership with EVENS brings together interested organisations, individuals and academic institutions that deeply care about tackling the scourge of racism. Here the whole is truly greater than the sum of its parts.”

Zara Mohammed, the secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said: “EVENS will benefit society as a whole because it will be a snapshot of people’s experiences and point out where something needs to be done.

“It also aims to reach out to Muslim respondents to a far greater degree and with a wider range of questions affecting their daily lives than other social surveys. Even before the covid crisis, the Muslim Council of Britain was highlighting poorer health among elderly Muslim women, and for some time now we have been collecting evidence of Islamophobia.

“EVENS will provide comprehensive, evidence-based and up to date information to better highlight and address such inequalities and forms of discrimination.”

Sarah Sweeney, the policy and communications manager at Friends, Families and Travellers, said: “A number of academic studies give us a glimpse into the significant inequalities experienced by Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people in the UK.

“However, huge data gaps in the government’s data collection means that too often these inequalities are out of sight and out of mind in key decision-making forums. We hope that the work of EVENS will bring these inequalities into stark focus so that the government can address these ethnic inequalities with the urgency they require.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

