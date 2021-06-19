Flood warning: after six years, Riddlesdown works set to start

More than a month’s average rainfall was deposited on Croydon and parts of southern England yesterday, exposing once more the areas of the borough more prone to flooding, and in many cases also illustrating the failures of council contractors’ to carrying out routine unblocking of flood drains.

While much work on major roads falls under the responsibility of Transport for London, on routes which are the borough council’s responsibility, that comes under the control of Steve Iles, who was awarded an MBE for all the hard work of his staff and department during the extensive Croydon floods seven years ago.

Some parts of the borough are worse affected by heavy rainfall than others, and since the Kenley floods of 2014, when the Bourne overflowed on the A22 causing flooding all the way to Purley Cross for almost two weeks, there have been regular promises of flood alleviation work. Some have happened. Most have not.

There’s been plans for six years to carry out work to reduce flooding around the area of Lower Barn Road, Mitchley Avenue and Ridlesdown railway station.

According to ward councillors, work is now scheduled to begin on Mitchley Avenue on July 24, and will take until September 16. The engineering works will endeavour to prevent or reduce the flow of water down Lower Barn Road.

“Unfortunately, there will be some cross-over with the school term but most of the work falls within the quietest travel period,” according to ward councillor Helen Redfern.

“I met with the council director for public realm, together with a representative of Riddlesdown Residents’ Association at the start of the month,” Redfern said.

“We have yet to see the final plans but enough people have asked me whether it’s going to happen, for it to seem right to share the news that we already have. Hopefully, this time the project will go ahead after several false starts!”

