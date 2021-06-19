Fitzpatrick rallies Addiscombe residents to object to 5G mast

An Addiscombe councillor has stepped in to try to protect the local environment by demanding “Not In Our Back Yard” over proposals to build a massive 5G telecommunications mast on a patch of public green space.

Jerry Fitzpatrick, the veteran councillor for Addiscombe West, has flagged up the proposals from infrastructure company Cornerstone which threatens to destroy trees and build over the green space to make way for their mast.

One tree under threat was planted recently as a memorial to a much-admired local, “the Running Lady of Addiscombe”.

Residents in the area received a letter from Cornerstone earlier this week.

They want to submit a planning application to erect a radio base station on the grass planted area outside 71 Addiscombe Road, not far from the Lebanon Road tram stop.

This would involve the installation of a monopole nearly 70-feet high, supporting six antennae, plus a cabinet and ancillary works. Cornerstone state that this would provide the neighbourhood with improved 3G, 4G and 5G mobile phone coverage.

In a message to residents, the councillor wrote, “This grass planted area is home to a variety of wildlife which contributes valuably to biodiversity in our community.

“It is home to the tree which the community planted in 2017 in memory of Joan Pick, the remarkable Park Hill resident who for the last 45 years of her life did not use – either in her home or as a form of travel – any carbon-depleting form of energy, and was recognisable to all as ‘the running lady’ because she literally ran to and from her every destination.”

Councillor Fitzpatrick encourages residents to email michael.griffin@waldontelecom.com, who is seeking to take into account public opinion before making an application to erect the mast. There is a June 28 deadline for submissions.

“If Cornerstone choose to submit an application, I shall of course inform local residents as soon as I can of this threat to our green space so that you can make your views clear to the planning authority,” Fitzpatrick writes.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

