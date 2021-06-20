Lockdown delays see Old Coulsdon Village Fair cancelled

Covid has hit one of the area’s most popular summer community events for a second year.

The Old Coulsdon Village Fair has been cancelled, the organisers announcing that they “simply cannot comply with the required regulations”, after the government delayed the covid lockdown restrictions easing date from June 21.

The Coulsdon Manor Rotary Club had planned to stage their popular annual event in Grange Park this year on July 17. “Moving it back two weeks gives a little more distance between the final Lockdown easing and the big day,” they had said, optimistically, three months ago.

But following last Monday’s announcement by the government and meetings with Croydon Council, the decision was taken to abandon all their plans and hard work.

“After careful consideration of the government’s latest decision to delay until July 19 easing of the current covid restrictions, we very much regret to announce that the Old Coulsdon Village Fair will have to be cancelled this year as it simply cannot comply with the required regulations,” the Rotarians posted on Facebook.

“We know this will be most disappointing to you, as it is to ourselves, especially since it is the second successive year of cancellation.”

Croydon Manor Rotary Club have already started planning their comeback for their charity fund-raising event in 2022, with the Village Fair to be staged on Saturday July 2.

