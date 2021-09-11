Planning chief wants to give permission to more blocks of flats

As Croydon Tories get their facts wrong (again) and heap praise on the borough’s planners, a council director warns that she wants to green-light more developments. By STEVEN DOWNES
Heather Cheesbrough, Croydon’s planning chief, wants the council to grant even more planning permissions across the borough.
Anger and resentment has been building up for years as the borough’s leafier suburban streets have block after block of flats imposed upon them by profit-hungry developers, with the council’s planners apparently willing accomplices.
Indeed, sometimes the planners are more than mere accomplices: one senior member of Cheesbrough’s planning department is married to the director of a firm of developers who have somehow managed to secure approvals for some particularly hideous blocks. Not that Cheesbrough sees anything wrong in that.
Cheesbrough admitted to a planning committee meeting last month that sometimes, “emotions boil over”.
The director of planning told Labour and Conservative councillors at the planning committee on August 26 that, “We do need to increase our rate of approvals.”
The over-development of parts of the borough is sure to be an election issue next May, and is a leading driver in the calls for the council to change to having a directly elected mayor, with Chris Philp, the Tory MP for Croydon South, claiming yesterday that, “Croydon Council approves 90 per cent of planning applications.”
But government junior minister Philp got his figures wrong.
According to Philp’s own government’s figures for the whole of London, Tory boroughs like Wandsworth (93 per cent), Westminster (90 per cent), Kensington and Chelsea (89 per cent) and Bromley (82 per cent) all grant permission to a greater proportion of planning applications that Croydon does.
Across London, the average approval rate is 78 per cent.
According to the latest figures, for the year to the end of March 2021, Croydon granted 69 per cent of planning applications.
As one Katharine Street source suggested, “This probably simply reflects how truly dreadful many of the applications are, which the council’s planning department recommend for approval, but which then get turned down.”
Cheesbrough told the planning meeting that that Croydon’s approval rate is “the eighth lowest in the country and much lower than Sutton and Bromley”.
What the senior council official failed to mention that, at 97 per cent, Croydon delegates a greater percentage of its planning decisions to her officers than most other boroughs.
Croydon has received one of the highest number of applications in the capital, more than 2,500 in 2020-2021, the eighth highest of London’s 32 boroughs, and Cheesbrough (salary: £100,000-plus) said that the planning team is “extremely busy”.
Croydon’s planning department has the “highest number of outstanding applications that we have ever had, over 1,600”, according to Cheesbrough.
This plaintive appeal – perhaps for yet more staff? – from Cheesbrough brought the following comment from Richard Chatterjee, the long-standing Conservative councillor for Shirley North, one of the areas where residents have been resistant to the building of block after block of flats.
Councillors, Chatterjee said, “should be really appreciative of the excellent work the planners do as the guardians of the quality of buildings in the borough”.
Guardians, no less.
“Thank you very much councillor,” developer-friendly Cheesbrough said.
“I think council officers will be really appreciative of that sort of comment, because we do think we are guardians.”
Cheesbrough said her remarks came in the context of “quite frankly, awful correspondence from local residents against the planning officers”.
She said, “I know that all the planning officers in the team have the highest personal integrity and professionalism.”
Late last year, Cheesbrough had a “should I stay or should I go now” moment, when she accepted a senior role at another London authority, only to change her mind when there was an abrupt change of that council’s CEO.
Given the growing dissatisfaction over the blockification of the borough under Cheesbrough and her former boss, Jo “Negreedy” Negrini, while Councillor Paul Scott oversaw Croydon’s planning policy, it seems likely that if the planning director gets her way and approvals do increase to a rate of 9 out of 10 applications, then many residents may decide that it is the time for them to “go now”.
Certainly, there’s already a widespread view that Cheesbrough, like Negrini, should be long gone.
If Heather Cheesbrough is unhappy with the correspondence from residents she might want to ask herself what she is doing that warrants such correspondence. She needs to go. The planning department will never have any credibility while she is still employed there.
Where does she live? I guess it’s not in Croydon (NIMBY)
Heather Cheesbrough was appointed by Jo Negreedy as part of her “executive friendship” group and therefore has no credibility in this borough.
She was director of planning when Croydon Planning Guidance SPD2 was forced through – this is the document which allows developers to knock down small detached houses and build massive 4 or 5 storey block of flats with hardly an restriction to height, volume, massing or appearance. No other local authority has a self-destructive planning policy like this and we can thank Heather Cheesbrough for it.
But, Cheesbrough was formerly working at St Albans Planning department where she wouldn’t allow residents to change the gutters on their homes without being put under the spotlight.
What changed between St Albans and Croydon?
I expect it was a much larger salary and an eagerness to have an easy life by appeasing Cllr Paul Scott.
I don’t think the reason Cheesbrough begged to come back to Croydon Council after apparently leaving at the start of the year was anything to do with a moralistic position on her employers new CEO.
I expect it was because her prospective employers had read Inside Croydon.
Does a map exist for the whole of the Croydon borough showing where flat development applications have been granted?
I can’t post a picture of the blocks built on Northwood avenue, Higher Drive or Park Road Kenley but If I could you would see small bungalows and average residential houses dwarfed by three story blocks of 7-9 flats with frequently no parking, no stand off and out of scale with local housing. As a local resident and with neighbours who do agree housing is needed we oppose these out of scale 9 flat blocks as over development. We would welcome town houses, more small houses, Terraces, blocks of 4 or 6 flats with gardens and parking as all would be more scaleable and fit in with local houses better and give future residents better homes and not make existing residents lives so awful. What we can’t understand is the blatant profiteering and destruction of residential areas/nastiness from this council/it’s employees in the planning department.
Chris Philp and the rest of the Croydon Tories are being two-faced over the planning issue.
Croydon Labour in general and Paul Scott in particular deserve all the criticism they get over Brick by Brick’s turds being plopped all over the borough.
But the market forces that persuade owners of detached properties in the leafy south to sell up to developers keen to make a killing are symptomatic of a wider malaise, stemming all the way back to Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy and her political dogma that councils have no role in providing housing for local people.
In government for over 10 years, the Conservatives have done next to nothing to help the homeless, and have recently been plotting to “reform” planning laws by giving councils compulsory housebuilding targets and stopping homeowners from being able to object to planning applications.
It’s only the shock defeat in the Chesham & Amersham byelection which has now caused the Tories to reconsider this move – for the moment.
Sounds as though the planning officer and Councillor Chatterjee are delusional.