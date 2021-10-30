Old Coulsdon village to fight against planning ‘intensification’

A residents’ association in the south of the borough is organising to defend what it calls its “leafy suburban character” against unbridled overdevelopment allowed by Croydon Council.

“About eight out of 10 emails in my inbox relate to planning,” says Michael Seabrook, the chair of the Old Coulsdon Residents’ Association, OCRA.

“We are worried, if seems, that unfettered and large out-of-character developments are heading this way in the same manner as Coulsdon, Purley and Kenley.”

Seabrook and the OCRA committee have produced a planning questionnaire which they are asking their members and other residents to complete.

“OCRA has in its constitution defended the leafy suburban character of Old Coulsdon as a village,” the latest edition of the residents’ association’s newsletter says.

“However, Croydon Council considers us to be an area of ‘urban regeneration’ and ‘intensification’.

“Back gardens are going to be subject to more planning applications. We have seen this in Bradmore Way, Caterham Drive, Marlpit Lane, Waddington Avenue and Homefield Road. One approval in one place results in many other applications which change the character. Are change to the area welcome, or unwelcome?”

Their survey, OCRA says, will be used “to develop and support the views of the residents of Old Coulsdon”.

OCRA is working alongside neighbouring HADRA (Hartley and district) and East Coulsdon residents’ associations. Having collaborated over the mayoral referendum, residents’ associations now want to collaborate on planning issues.

Seabrook and his committee asks that anyone wanting to take part in the OCRA survey should email him at ChairOCRA@outlook.com to request a form.

