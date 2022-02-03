Whitgift Estate is at risk from ‘a short-termist act of vandalism’

VAL SHAWCROSS, Labour’s candidate for Mayor, has entered the row over the Local Plan review, opposing the proposed intensification and warning that something beautiful within the character of Croydon could be lost

Following a recent visit to the Whitgift Estate to meet representatives of the residents’ association there, I have made a representation against the intensification of that area in the Croydon Local Plan review.

But the issues go wider than this and I really feel that the council needs to take a firmer view of the importance of protecting settled communities, and protecting and building affordable and social family homes.

I am a long-term resident of Croydon, a former Addiscombe resident, former council leader and deputy mayor of London and am now the Labour candidate for elected Mayor of Croydon. I oppose the proposed redesignation of the area to the south of Addiscombe Road (which includes the Whitgift Estate) as an area of “moderate intensification”.

The Whitgift Estate is outstandingly attractive and adds significantly to the character of Croydon as a whole. It contains houses within the “Arts and Crafts” genre and the homes there are both individually and collectively irreplaceable. The area provides a well of quietness and calm greenery on the walk southwards from the densely populated Addiscombe area up to Lloyd Park.

If this area were to be opened up for intensification, something beautiful within the character of Croydon would have been lost.

I am also concerned that recent development in Croydon town centre and around our district centres are only providing homes which are one- or two-bedroomed – mostly in flats. The overconcentration of these properties creates instability and transience in the community, as people move elsewhere to find homes for families when they want to have children.

Croydon should also be focusing on the quality of life we offer to residents and the creation and protection of settled communities is vital.

The Whitgift Estate also provides homes for professional and high-income groups. Senior public service professional, medical and otherwise, business leaders and successful professional people are extremely important to the economy and life of our borough and we are in danger of overlooking the well-researched fact that having attractive homes to live in is a factor in business leaders’ investment decisions and in the retention of businesses.

There is a need for the strategies adopted by Croydon to be aligned together to meet important objectives. The planning decisions made within Croydon should support our aspirations for a greener environment, opportunities for healthier living, settled communities and the protection and promotion of a successful sustainable economy.

I object strongly to the redesignation of the area covered by the Whitgift Estate, and see it as a short-termist act of vandalism to the character of Croydon.

I believe that the technical objections which have been made by others also have merit.

These are :

The introduction of the concept of moderate intensification is not supported by up- to- date evidence; it is not proportionate.

The submission is contrary to national guidance in the National Planning Policy Framework.

The Regulation 19 submission is not in conformity with the London Plan.

Even if the designation could be supported, the delineation of the southern part of the area designated is unreasonable.

I hope the council will accept this submission from me as a Croydon resident.

