READER OFFER: Half-price fish and chips at For Cod’s Hake

Great fish and chips are a thing of beauty, and at For Cod’s Hake, Boxpark Croydon’s Aussie-influenced new seafood restaurant, they are truly delicious.

Now Inside Croydon readers can sample For Cod’s Hake’s haddock and chips for half price – just £6.50 per portion, instead of £13 – between now and the end of October.

The offer runs on Wednesdays only, from tomorrow, August 10, 2022, until October 31, 2022, during the restaurant’s day-time service, from noon to 6pm (while stocks last – so don’t hand around!).

Personal callers only at Unit 17 in Croydon’s Boxpark – this offer is not available on deliveries, sorry.

Use the code #insidecroydon when ordering at the counter.

For Cod’s Hake is the modern face of seafood restaurants, taking Croydon beyond the offering of the local chippie.

The Bites section of the menu, offering small plates or starters, is proving particularly popular, including Lobster Mac and Cheese, Korean Fried Calamari – a whole new meaning to KFC- Tempura Prawns and Crab Claws all proving popular.

But it’s not all posher nosh, with Cod Bites and Battered Sausage Nuggets also up for grabs.

Bites are priced at £6 each or you can pick up three boxes for £15.

For more information, full menus and delivery options, click here: www.codshake.com

