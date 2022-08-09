READER OFFER: Half-price fish and chips at For Cod’s Hake

Another great Inside Croydon reader offer: half-price haddock and chips at For Cod’s Hake

Great fish and chips are a thing of beauty, and at For Cod’s Hake, Boxpark Croydon’s Aussie-influenced new seafood restaurant, they are truly delicious.

Now Inside Croydon readers can sample For Cod’s Hake’s haddock and chips for half price – just £6.50 per portion, instead of £13 – between now and the end of October.

The offer runs on Wednesdays only, from tomorrow, August 10, 2022, until October 31, 2022, during the restaurant’s day-time service, from noon to 6pm (while stocks last – so don’t hand around!).

Personal callers only at Unit 17 in Croydon’s Boxpark – this offer is not available on deliveries, sorry.

Use the code #insidecroydon when ordering at the counter.

For Cod’s Hake is the modern face of seafood restaurants, taking Croydon beyond the offering of the local chippie.

Mmmm morsels: the bites at For Cod’s Hake are a winner with customers

The Bites section of the menu, offering small plates or starters, is proving particularly popular, including Lobster Mac and Cheese, Korean Fried Calamari – a whole new meaning to KFC- Tempura Prawns and Crab Claws all proving popular.

But it’s not all posher nosh, with Cod Bites and Battered Sausage Nuggets also up for grabs.

Bites are priced at £6 each or you can pick up three boxes for £15.

  • For more information, full menus and delivery options, click here: www.codshake.com

