Man to appear in court charged with Norwood Junction murder

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery on Sunday morning of a body on Station Road, close to Norwood Junction Station.

The police have not yet named the dead man, who was said to be in his 40s.

But last night they announced that Agash Jeyanandam, 23, of Stonecroft Way, had been arrested and charged with murder.

He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on today.

Police were called at 05.34am on August 7 after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of a person who had been found unresponsive in Station Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the murder investigation.

