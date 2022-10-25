Fostering service appeal goes to the movies with Childhood

Childhood, a brief, brilliant and beautiful short film, has been released by Croydon Council in a ground-breaking national collaboration with 55 other authorities across the country in an effort to recruit much-needed foster carers.

There are more than 70,000 children living with almost 56,000 foster families in Britain today. Croydon has 525 children in care and needs to recruit at least 30 foster carers a year to meet the demand.

Childhood has been made by Midlands-based production company ReelTwentyFive, jointly funded by the 56 councils as part of a social media campaign which was launched with a premiere in Birmingham on October 13, and uses the hashtags #Childhood and #FosterForYourCouncil.

Croydon got round to publicising its involvement in the project yesterday.

Childhood is aimed at finding more people who may be interested in becoming foster carers and providing nurturing, positive homes for children and young people who need them. Croydon foster carers are given comprehensive training, support and a generous allowance.

The film highlights the impact of neglect on children, particularly brothers and sisters who may be left at times to try and care for each other.

It tells the story of big sister “Sophie” and her brother “Charlie”. They go from being in a very difficult home situation where their needs are not being met to being nurtured through foster care to attend school and able to enjoy their hobbies and interests. In other words, to have a childhood.

If you think you might be able to help a child have a childhood as a foster carer, visit Croydon’s fostering page by clicking here.

