Selsdon Park Hotel prepares to reopen with recruitment fair

Birch house: the new owners are gearing up for reopening the former Selsdon Park Hotel

The Selsdon Park Hotel, once one of the leading country house hotels in Britain, is reopening early in 2023 as the second Birch Hotel, and the new management is staging a recruitment day next month.

They have vacancies for receptionists, kitchen, chefs, landscapers and grounds maintenance, restaurant staff, maintenance and wellness – among others.

The recruitment day will be Wednesday December 7, from 10am to 8pm at the Clocktower by Croydon Town Hall.

The hoteliers say, “If you want to be part of this exciting opportunity to work in a stunning 5-star hotel then book your place to attend by contacting akashia@londontalent.co.uk.”

Will yurt believe it?: could this be what awaits what was once the 15th fairway at old Selsdon Park?

The Birch hotel is to be relaunched as the second property in the company’s lifestyle brand, building on the success of the original Birch site, which was named Hotel of the Year 2020 by The Sunday Times.

Inside Croydon reported on the acquisition of the Selsdon Park Hotel earlier this year. The hotel has been closed for refurbishment since December 2021, the 200-acre parkland golf course closed permanently.

Birch’s first hotel, in Hertfordshire, offers art workshops, yoga and spin classes, a bakery, pottery lessons and foraging walks. “There are even yurts: more Hoxton-in-the-Sticks than Selsdon Man”, as we reported in February.

