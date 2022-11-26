SWLLC Temporary Accommodation lunch, Socco Cheta, Dec 1

Posted on November 26, 2022 by insidecroydon

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Community associations, Housing, Regina Road Residents' Support Group, Socco Cheta Community Hub, South Norwood Community Kitchen, South West London Law Centres and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply