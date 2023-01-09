Council tenants face 7% rent hike to meet repair costs

Some council tenants in Croydon will face a rent increase of almost £50 per month from April, if a planned 7per cent rent hike is approved by the borough’s Conservative Mayor later this month.
The rent increases come as the cash-strapped council struggles to reconcile the soaring costs of maintaining and repairing its housing stock, following the scandal of damp, mould and leaks in flats in Regina Road, South Norwood.
The 7per cent figure has been described by some tenant representatives as “outrageous”, although it is less than the inflation-matching 11per cent which Mayor Jason Perry was considering in the autumn.
With a 7per cent rent rise, the monthly cost of a two-bedroom council home will increase by £28. For the largest council homes, the monthly rent rise will be around £48. The 7per cent increase will also apply to service charges.
The increased rents were discussed at a tenant and leaseholder panel meeting held just before Christmas.
Susmita Sen, the council’s director of housing, said, “We are extremely mindful of the cost of living crisis and those pressures are feeding through into our own costs. The utilities, the fuel bills have gone sky-high.
“We are having to put the rent up to accommodate those rising costs. Our homes require maintenance, not only fire and building safety but you are all aware of the issues around damp and mould and you’re all aware of Regina Road.
“We are not spending enough on improving or maintaining our homes. When we look at the 7per cent figure, it will be to ensure we invest in the maintenance of those homes.”
Tenant representatives estimate that around one-third of Croydon’s council tenants do not quality for housing benefit. Sen told the meeting that the council will try to assist those tenants to see what support they may qualify for.
Given the clear lack of repairs over many years ,evidenced in the recent Regina Road scandal ,( which was named in the House of Commons ) . The independent reports into Housing were very clear of the failings of the council and its officers What exactly have the very well paid officers and the councilors to include the Housing Councilor being doing during this time ?It is scandalous to expect those residents to pay for the repairs under the circumstances. Where is the accountability from any of the officers , councilors and the council? Enough is enough of the incompetence . As Andrew Pelling alluded too, during the Mayor Hustling’s an increase in rent will in the long term cost the council far more Is the Council so blinded it cannot see this ?
Existing rent would have included an element for maintenance to keep properties in good condition. Or should have. If not, why not? Who is responsible?
If so, what was that money spent on, if not on proper maintenance? Croydon’s own justification for increases refers to Regina Road and issues such as damp and mould; an admission of neglect. So, by not acting correctly Croydon has exacerbated matters which proper maintenance would have avoided. But they expect residents to pay for the Council’s failure. Again, who is responsible and what action is being taken against them?
Instead of jacking up rents, Perry and the police should go after the £40 million quid nicked from the Housing Revenue Account (iCs passim https://insidecroydon.com/2022/12/08/council-plundered-40m-from-ring-fenced-housing-account/). When are Tony Newman, Alison Butler, Simon Hall and Jo Negrini going to be held to account for what they did?