‘Stand up for the people and get fair funding for Croydon’

Hear the impassioned speech made at the Town Hall budget meeting on Wednesday night by union official RACHAEL BAYLIS on behalf of the 25,000 people who have already signed the petition

There is to be a further Council Tax meeting at Croydon Town Hall next Wednesday, when Mayor Jason Perry is expected to bring forward his “balance” budget with the 15per cent Council Tax increase once again, as well as £36million-worth of cuts.

There is to be another people’s protest outside the Town Hall that night, with those attending asked to start to arrive from 5.30pm.

SIGN THE PETITIONS HERE

