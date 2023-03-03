‘Stand up for the people and get fair funding for Croydon’

Hear the impassioned speech made at the Town Hall budget meeting on Wednesday night by union official RACHAEL BAYLIS on behalf of the 25,000 people who have already signed the petition
There is to be a further Council Tax meeting at Croydon Town Hall next Wednesday, when Mayor Jason Perry is expected to bring forward his “balance” budget with the 15per cent Council Tax increase once again, as well as £36million-worth of cuts.
There is to be another people’s protest outside the Town Hall that night, with those attending asked to start to arrive from 5.30pm.
SIGN THE PETITIONS HERE
Powerful speech. Mayor Perry has still not backed down. We must keep up the pressure until he, and the Government, do what is necessary to avoid this devastating 15% increase going ahead.
A council tax rise of 15% is completely unreasonable. Local people & businesses must never be coerced into paying for any council’s historic past blunders. Central govt. must pay for these, and for their own historic underfunding for Croydon as well. These cumulative misjudgements (!) have combined to leave Croydon in this appalling situation. If Govt. can subsidise energy bills, Govt. can also subsidise Croydon’s council tax bills. Level up, Mr Gove, & take your foot off Croydon’s neck. Show us the money !
I wonder if anyone has done a simple graph to show how much the council spent and received in “income” from government and council tax payers (formerly known as poll tax payers, previously known as rate payers) in every year for the past 30 years?
Plus, a line on the chart to plot the equivalent value, in modern terms, of the spend then.
I think it would be very helpful to have a breakdown of the expenditure– to see at a glance how much was spent on road maintenance, refuse collection, parks, social services and education, and every other aspect of council endeavour, including the cost of staffing, and pensions for ex staff .
Then, plot the figures against typical annual incomes of perhaps three “typical residents” on various wages or salaries, and the state pension.
We could then ask “what has changed in these 30 years?”.
Many things have changed, notably education, as schools have gone independent in many funding aspects, but , for many of the services, we could see a direct correlation .
It would be useful to see trends in income and spend.
As to “Income”, I wonder too….. whether the amount of government funding is actually based on the area of streets to be swept and volume of refuse handled.
Or is based on an update of what each council asked for years ago.