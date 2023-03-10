Busy Waddon road sealed off by police over suspicious vehicle

Posted on March 10, 2023 by insidecroydon

Road block: the scene at the junction of Epsom Road this morning, as the police prepared to remove the abandoned car. Pic: Austen Cooper

Epsom Road in Waddon was sealed off for nine hours this morning, as the police dealt with an incident involving a car.

Formal notifications stated: “Epsom Road both ways closed due to police incident between Waddon Road and A232 Duppas Hill Road.”

The road either side of Warrington Road was closed from 1am, with bus route 157 sent on diversion.

The police removed the road block shortly after 10am, according to an eyewitness.

Locals were speculating that the car had been part of a kidnapping or stabbing, although this has not been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.

The car had been stuck or abandoned on a traffic island at the road junction.

The police tow truck arrived just before 10am to remove the vehicle, which public records suggest has not been reported as stolen and is insured.

