Designs to replace ‘The Croydon Dildo’ set to be unveiled

The new owners of the development site at 1 Lansdowne Road are staging two public consultation sessions this week to outline their revised proposals.

American-based Greystar bought the Lansdowne Road site earlier this year. They already have a notable presence in Croydon, being behind Ten Degrees, the world’s tallest prefabs, the black twin towers across the road from East Croydon Station at 101 George Street.

The Lansdowne Road site’s previous owners, Guildhouse Rosepride, had been spitballing ideas for a £500million megascheme for a decade and had planning permission for 68- and 45-storey skyscrapers, plus a 11-storey “podium” block.

The taller tower, when CGI’d, deservedly attracted the nickname “The Croydon Dildo”.

The Dildo plans were eagerly embraced by then council CEO Jo Negrini as part of what she called the “Croydon Growth Zone”, and planning permission was granted for an ambitious project which included a 217-bedroom four-star hotel, 397 residential apartments and even a glass-bottomed swimming pool slung between its two towers.

But nothing was ever done towards actually building anything on the site.

Greystar’s track record, as developers of build-to-rent properties, is one of delivery on their schemes.

The company says it will be releasing its designs tomorrow. They will be drawn up by their favoured architects HTA, the same firm who put together the Ten Degrees scheme and who also worked on the College Road modular white towers just off George Street, which when completed will be even taller than their neighbours, at almost 500 feet.

Greystar say that their proposals for Lansdowne Road will include 47- and 32-storey towers, providing about 780 homes, and a green square.

The consultation sessions will take place at the Byte Cafe, 75-77 High Street on Tuesday, March 28 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm and on Wednesday, March 29, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

Information about the consultation and, from tomorrow, details of the proposals and the online consultation, can be found at www.onelansdowne.co.uk.

