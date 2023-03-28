Council planners push developers to add 9 storeys to tower

Our housing correspondent, BARRATT HOLMES, on the reasonable concerns of residents in East Croydon about plans for the Croydon Park Hotel site

Locals in East Croydon and Addiscombe have organised a campaign opposing the proposals from property developers Amro Partners for the latest get-rich-quick scheme, and yet another residential skyscraper to be built in the town centre.

This one is a “mere” 39 storeys, but the proposal will look remarkably familiar, as the blueprints have come off the same architects’ desks at HTA Design as the black towers built on George Street and the twin towers now being proposed at Lansdowne Road.

Amro got a bargain when they bought the Croydon Park Hotel from cash-strapped Croydon Council late in 2021, paying only £25million for the site on Altyre Road.

If their proposals, which include “a maximum 455 homes”, get planning permission and are built, they could be looking at a retail value for the properties of more than £170million.

The council’s 2018 purchase of the hotel was controversial, not least because Tony Newman and Simon Hall, the Labour leadership at the time, pushed the deal through without proper discussion by the council, and after agreeing to pay £5million more than the asking price.

The Labour council said then that they wanted to invest in local businesses, but even they had no great desire to get into the hospitality business. The intention was always to knock down the 1960s-built 4-star hotel at the end of the operators’ lease and replace it with flats. Any profit in that ballsed-up investment will now land in the bank accounts of the private property developers.

The plans, which can be found on the council’s planning portal here, now include a tower block that is nine storeys higher than suggested when the company ran a preliminary public consultation last autumn.

Comments on the plans, whether in favour or against, can be lodged on the council website until March 30.

Residents living around East Croydon are concerned about the over-development in a relatively small area, following the Menta towers along Cherry Orchard Road, the four mammoth prefab blocks by George Street, plus the Pocket Homes on Addiscombe Grove, all towering above what was once a residential area of two-storey semis and terraced homes.

“There’s no extra doctors’ surgeries, no extra school places, public transport is already jammed every morning as we try to go to work, and don’t even get us started about the lack of any real services from our council these days,” according to one resident who contacted Inside Croydon complaining about “being hemmed in” and living “constantly in the shadows and wind tunnels created by these very tall skyscrapers”.

At least one important improvement has been made since Amro unveiled their plans for the site last year.

Gone is the brown-nosing suggestion that they might call their building “The Lilibet” – a fawning reference to the late Queen Elizabeth. The developers might have gone off that idea when they worked out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had cravenly named their daughter Lilibet. Not an association, perhaps, that is guaranteed to lure in tenants with the readies to be able to afford rents approaching three grand per month.

Now, Amro have opted, somewhat randomly, for “Botanical House”. No explanation is offered. Amro, like the Ten Degrees developers Greystar, intend their skyscraper to be build-to-rent.

“Botanical House will provide circa 450 new homes with accommodation suitable for single people through to family-sized apartments,” says the Amro blurb.

“Over half of the site will be soft landscaping with a courtyard garden, improvements to the street including tree-planting and upgrades to pavements and gym and leisure facilities.”

The garden will be private space, restricted to residents and their guests, only.

“Botanical House will also provide a community room available to rent by local residents or community groups.” Which is nice.

Amro went through the little two-step with the council’s pre-app planning process, which explains the nine additional storeys on their tower. It would make the tallest part of their development 13 storeys taller than Altitude 25, the neighbouring residential block.

Subject to being granted planning permission, they anticipate starting construction by the end of this year, with their new tenants moving in in spring 2026.

“Our vision is for a new, high-quality, well-designed development… The new building has been designed to maximise resident wellness…” WTAF? “… and will transform the quality of the surrounding area with a welcoming entrance on the corner of Hazledean and Altyre Roads.

“Ranging from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom family homes, the mix of accommodation has been chosen to help meet Croydon’s housing needs.” Except what Croydon needs is a couple of thousand good-quality properties available at social rent and not subject to the threat of Right to Buy. But that would simply under-cut the steepling rents being charged by private landlords, and you can’t be having that, now, can we?

Amro say that 10per cent of their homes will be wheelchair accessible, and that “a proportion will be designated affordable homes”. Though they fail to state what proportion. The Mayor of London tends to seek 30per cent affordable – a proportion that scared off Westfield from building nearly 1,000 flats over the Whitgift shopping centre the last time they put together a development proposal.

Amro’s pitch continues: “Generously landscaped public spaces, with newly planted and more mature trees…”, mature trees don’t just grow overnight, you know, “… will line Altyre Road, transforming an urban street into a green route to Park Hill Park.” They appear to have missed the always busy, six-lane Barclay Road that between their property and the park.

And then there’s the admission that Croydon’s witless planning department has had its sticky mitts all over this. “We have worked with Croydon Council’s planners to explore a building height that reflects the town centre location.” So yeah, the council planners, paid to serve the borough’s residents and businesses, have told the developers to increase the size of the tower block by one-third.

