Buy a piece of Council Tax protest art – and help local charity

Eye-catchingly bright yellow posters, featuring Croydon Mayor Jason Perry and the slogan “15% NOW YEAH!!” have been appearing around the town centre.

More inspired than many of the offerings from the dullards in charge of the Borough of Culture, the posters are a protest against the 15per cent Council Tax hike and the latest cuts in services. The posters are designed by local street artist Evade Rules, and a (very) limited edition is available for sale, with proceeds going to local charities.

The people behind the Love Cronx Twitter account say that the 15% NOW YEAH!! poster, “captures the mood of Croydon residents who feel that they have been forced to pay an outrageous increase in Council Tax by Jason Perry, the Mayor, at a time when cost of living is rising faster than ever”.

They say: “Funding cuts for services have hit our charities the hardest, including Disability Croydon, who have had their council funding cut by 100per cent, forcing them to make all their paid staff redundant.”

There are 20 hand-finished prints available to purchase from today, with all profits going directly to Disability Croydon.

Pop into OurSpace at 50 High Street between 9am and 5pm to purchase the limited-edition print and give directly to the people in our community that need your support the most.

Minimum donation £15, suggested £25, framed £45. The heavyweight digital art prints are all signed, numbered and hand finished in gold marker.

Read more: Here’s the Mayor and 33 Croydon Tory councillors who THREE times voted in favour of hitting you with a 15% Council Tax hike

Read more: Only three councillors were as good as their word and stood up for the people against Tory Mayor Perry’s 15% Council Tax hike

SIGN THE PETITIONS HERE

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

