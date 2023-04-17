Perry has no plan to improve our borough’s toxic air pollution

CROYDON COMMENTARY: The borough’s Conservative Mayor, Jason Perry, is failing to protect the health of Croydon residents, says Councillor RIA PATEL (pictured left)
We all know that Mayor Jason Perry has been very vocal about opposing ULEZ, the Ultra-Low Emission Zone, so I assumed he must have a better plan to reduce air pollution.
Yet in response to my question at a recent council meeting, he admitted that he doesn’t even have one. This failure puts all our health at risk.
Let’s be clear, air pollution is a killer. A recent study by Imperial College estimated that nearly 200 people die every year in Croydon due to air pollution, and thousands of years of life are lost across our borough. Croydon has one of the highest death rates from pollution in London.
Pollution doesn’t just affect people at the end of their lives.
Children inhale more air per unit of bodyweight than adults and they are more active and therefore breathe in more air pollution.
The World Health Organization warns that children’s bodies are less able to deal with the toxicants contained in air pollution, and this pollution not only affects them physically but the neurotoxic compounds in air pollution can also affect children’s brain development.
Even before they are born, babies of exposed to air pollution during pregnancy are more likely to be premature and low birth weight.
We have known about this problem for a long time and Croydon Council used to have a clean air action plan. The last time it was revised was 2017.
That plan wasn’t great but it was at least an attempt to start tackling the problem.
When it comes to reducing pollution, Mayor Perry has made it clear that he is completely against the ULEZ. As my Green Party colleague Peter Underwood has said, we know the ULEZ isn’t perfect but it is a move in the right direction.
Given that Mayor Perry is opposing a plan to reduce toxic pollution, I was appalled to find that he doesn’t even have a plan of his own. In fact, he appears to have done absolutely nothing to come up with a new air quality plan since he was elected. Even worse, he admitted that he has just left the old air quality action plan on a shelf gathering dust.
This dereliction of duty is really shocking. The Mayor is failing to protect our health and the health of our children.
In his answer at Town Hall questions, the Mayor mumbled something about “modal shift”. That’s the idea that we need to change how people travel around to methods that produce less pollution. But, as Inside Croydon has often reported, Mayor Perry’s track record on transport points in the opposite direction.
That why we all need to keep fighting to get the Mayor to cut pollution and make our streets healthier. If he wants to develop a genuine plan to reduce air pollution in Croydon significantly, then the Greens will work with him to make that happen.
But he needs to act quickly. Croydon residents are suffering and dying every day and we can’t afford to wait any longer.
- Ria Patel is a Green Party councillor for Fairfield ward, elected to Croydon Council in May 2022
Croydon Commentary provides a platform for any of our readers to offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine
What a lot of space you have wasted. It’s just not like you. You could just as well have headed the article as ” Perry has no plan.” That would be accurate, concise both historically and predictively true. It would be nice, too, if you expanded what you call him: “Part Time Perry Who has no Plans” would again be precise and accurate. That could shorten a lot of articles.
Thanks, Arno.
Will pass your notes on precis to Ria Patel…
I wish, rather than dedicating 400 words purely to slating the opposition, Croydon’s politicians would use some of their valuable word count to actually articulate their plans for a greener/safer/more prosperous borough. Have the Greens in Croydon committed to shutting down the highly toxic Beddington incinerator? Will there be requirements for industries and manufacturers in the Borough to meet emission targets linked to a Net Zero strategy? Do the Greens have an actionable plan for revamping our transport network outside of Croydon Town Centre? Instead of clinging onto one sole tactic that penalises residents for making journeys in their vehicles, no matter the location or duration of the journey, why not actually spend some time telling us how you’re going to improve our lives in ways that us mere mortal residents won’t have to pay through the nose for.
It’s not that Jason Perry doesn’t have a plan to tackle air pollution that bothers me. It’s that he simply doesn’t care. None of the Tories do.
That’s why they’re anti-ULEZ and pro-road building. Public transport fares have rocketed (and services cut) since they came to power in 2010, yet petrol prices have been held down. They’re happy to let climate changing emissions soar and twiddle their thumbs as sewage is dumped in our rivers and onto our beaches.
The irony is that a lot of Tories are now branding their campaign materials in a style that is a clear rip-off of the Green party.
Vote blue, go gangrene