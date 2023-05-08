Step out with Inside Croydon for a guided walk into the hills

May is National Walking Month, and to do our bit, Inside Croydon is going for a bit of a stroll this Sunday, May 14, and our readers are very welcome to join us!

This marks a bit of a return to some of the guided walks we conducted inside and outside Croydon before lockdown, and it will be led by our non-resident rambler-in-chief, Ken Towl.

Best of all, taking part in this Inside Croydon guided walk is completely free of charge!

Ken Towl’s walks in and around Croydon have been regular and well-read features on this website, and this is your chance to take part in one of them in the company of fellow iC readers, with Ken offering his expert guidance and information along the way.

We’re keeping our OS Map close to our chest at this point, but we have a route marked out that will cover about four miles, taking at least two hours at a comfortable pace for most people.

This latest excursion is a point-to-point ramble, which along the way offers some exceptional views across the capital (bring your binoculars and cameras!). But it will require the use of public transport to get home from the finish. So walkers will need to come equipped with their Oyster cards or Freedom Passes.

Anyone signing up for the walk will also need to be shod in decent footwear that can withstand off-road, rough surfaces, and to wear clothing that reflects the climate of southern England in mid-May. Light rucksacks are recommended, for you to bring shower tops and sun cream or hats, as well as water bottles, snacks and sandwiches.

Anyone with a medical condition is advised to get advice from their GP before considering signing up.

Children under-16 are welcome, too, but each must be accompanied by a responsible adult. We suggest that this walk probably isn’t a good idea for those under 10.

Places on this guided walk are strictly limited, and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority in bookings will be given to paid-up patrons of Inside Croydon.

For £5 per month, Patrons provide vital financial support for the award-winning, campaigning journalism which Inside Croydon delivers daily. For more information about how you can become an Inside Croydon Patron, and sign up, please click here.

On the day of the walk, Sunday, May 14, our group will meet at a tram stop with the aim of leaving promptly at 11.30am. Details of the meeting point will be emailed to all accepted participants in the week before the walk.

In taking part in this walk, participants agree that they do so at their own risk, and no liability is taken by Ken Towl, Inside Croydon or its publishers

To register your name (and anyone who might accompany you) for the Inside Croydon ramble on May 14, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com, with the words “May 14 Ramble” in the subject field, and include your name and daytime contact number in the body of the email.

Together with Ken Towl, we will be putting to the test “The Seven Hills of Croydon” chapter from Caroline Buckland’s new book Hillwalking London: Ten High-Level Walks to the Heights of the Capital – which is still available at a 10per cent discount for Inside Croydon readers. Click here for the publishers’ website and discount code.

Physical activity, including walking, is not just about burning calories and losing weight. It has important health benefits, including reducing the risk of developing certain cancers and other diseases. Walking can improve our mood, sleep and energy levels, manage stress, and make us feel good.

