Union claims success as school governors drop academy plan

Staff at a Croydon special school are claiming a victory after the board of governors dropped its plans for academisation.

Red Gates School in South Croydon, which specialises in educating children with severe learning disabilities, received a Good/Outstanding Ofsted rating as recently as March this year.

But the governors wanted to hand over control from the local authority to the Pegasus Academy Trust, which has no background in running schools for children with SEND – Special Educational Needs and Disability.

The Pegasus Academy Trust currently operates seven schools, including Whitehorse Manor, Atwood and Ecclesbourne primaries.

At Red Gates, the chair of governors is Anne-Marie Brown, appointed by the local authority in 2021 having previously served on the board of governors at two other Croydon schools. “I am committed to the journey with Red Gates School as we move into the future,” Brown says on Red Gates’ website.

Organised by GMB Southern Region, union members took two days of strike action at Red Gates earlier this month, and with support from a public petition, the governors have now U-turned over the academisation.

“We do not want Red Gates School to be taken over by an academy,” one school staff member told Inside Croydon. “We love our school and want what is best for our pupils.”

The staff said that they feared for their job security if the school was handed over to Pegasus, with some suggesting that they faced having to re-apply for their jobs, but at considerably reduced terms and conditions.

Red Gates management have been given “acting” job titles, meaning the governors, or any academy, could change the school’s management structure any time.

“Pegasus Academy have not got SEN experience,” the union member said. “We feared for the wellbeing of our pupils and for our school as a whole.”

The school’s staff, and trade unions, will be monitoring the situation carefully, even after the governors’ change of mind.

“The board of governors have had a weak presence at Red Gates. When meeting and making decisions about the academisation, they chose to exclude people who have extensive knowledge of the school and would have given valuable insight and advice.

“Our governors have ignored our questions and failed to handle our grievance correctly. We have lost faith in them and their judgement.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

