Croydon has 20% more speeding drivers than next worst area

Has anyone seen Suella Braverman behind the wheel of her car going down the Purley Way or over the Flyover recently?
Only if the Home Secretary was clocked speeding in Croydon, she would be far from alone, as official figures published over the weekend show that one postcode in this borough has more unsafe motorists registered than anywhere else in the country, with 1,870 people in CR0 having six or more points on their driver’s licence.
That’s more than 20per cent more than the next worst area.
According to official Government data, 1-in-20 legal drivers in this country have penalty points on their licences – that amounts to almost 2.7million drivers.
The figures show that in 2021, 51 per cent of cars exceeded the speed limit on a 30mph road.
The anaylsis, released by the Department for Transport, showed that the number of people found guilty of a speeding offence has increased by 60per cent over the last decade. There were nearly a quarter of a million prosecutions for motoring offences in the last year.
The figure for Croydon drivers with six points or more on their licence is well ahead of the next worst area NW10 – the Wembley area – with 1,498.
That’s followed by LE03 in Leicester at 1,488 and neighbouring LE02 at 1,309 are the next worst.
As Home Secretary Braverman could tell you, having points on your licence can increase your car insurance premiums.
You can also be disqualified from driving if you rack up 12 or more points on your licence within the space of three years.
Other offences that can be punished with penalty points include failing to comply with traffic light signals (3pts), using a mobile phone while driving (6pts), driving without due care and attention (3 to 9pts) and driving under the influence of alcohol (3 to 11pts).
The data also revealed that there were more than 1,760 fatalities on British roads in the year ending June 2022.
Probably speeding to escape the borough and or those in charge ?
It’s a powerful image…
And to think, when Croydon Conservatives were seeking a replacement for Tricky Dicky Ottaway, the overly enthusiastic claimer of parliamentary expenses, they chose Chris Philp over Suella Fernandez (as was).
Political giants both…
In a related issue, one could ask the question about senior members of the council calling in favours to get PCNs cancelled.
If you have any real evidence of such, Simon, then please do share it with us by email.
Of course, it does not mean that they sped–or speeded?- within that postcode area.
Maybe they did the ton on the short bit of the M23 between Hooley and the M25, getting to early meetings at business parks round the M25.
If you are driving as close as possible to 20mph in your local area of Croydon, and there is an impatient driver driving up your exhaust pipe, it is probably a fellow local resident on the last few hundred yards of their journey home.
That is the truth, statistics show…….
No doubt, most of us (motorists) are guilty of exceeding the speed limit, at times. But not all get caught, every time.
That latest data shows that over 13,000 children were injured in road collisions in Great Britain in a year.
57 of those children died – that’s more than one child killed every week in road collisions.
Tell me again why you ‘need’ to be driving so fast?
Good to point out that once you have reached 12 points you may face a ban of
6 months or more. However if you have a provisional licence or passed you test under two years of the offence, it’s actually 6 points, when a ban may apply. Strangely enough you can also tot up points if you use an e-scooter, e-mono cycle, e-skateboard, hover-board or segway. These are all illegal to use in a public area.
If you accrue 6 points as a ‘new driver’ (within two years of passing your test), your licence is, in fact, revoked (and you will need to retake the test).