Croydon has 20% more speeding drivers than next worst area

Has anyone seen Suella Braverman behind the wheel of her car going down the Purley Way or over the Flyover recently?

Only if the Home Secretary was clocked speeding in Croydon, she would be far from alone, as official figures published over the weekend show that one postcode in this borough has more unsafe motorists registered than anywhere else in the country, with 1,870 people in CR0 having six or more points on their driver’s licence.

That’s more than 20per cent more than the next worst area.

According to official Government data, 1-in-20 legal drivers in this country have penalty points on their licences – that amounts to almost 2.7million drivers.

The figures show that in 2021, 51 per cent of cars exceeded the speed limit on a 30mph road.

The anaylsis, released by the Department for Transport, showed that the number of people found guilty of a speeding offence has increased by 60per cent over the last decade. There were nearly a quarter of a million prosecutions for motoring offences in the last year.

The figure for Croydon drivers with six points or more on their licence is well ahead of the next worst area NW10 – the Wembley area – with 1,498.

That’s followed by LE03 in Leicester at 1,488 and neighbouring LE02 at 1,309 are the next worst.

As Home Secretary Braverman could tell you, having points on your licence can increase your car insurance premiums.

You can also be disqualified from driving if you rack up 12 or more points on your licence within the space of three years.

Other offences that can be punished with penalty points include failing to comply with traffic light signals (3pts), using a mobile phone while driving (6pts), driving without due care and attention (3 to 9pts) and driving under the influence of alcohol (3 to 11pts).

The data also revealed that there were more than 1,760 fatalities on British roads in the year ending June 2022.

