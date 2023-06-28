Housing staff start strike action over latest council job cuts

One of the biggest trades unions representing staff working in the borough has warned Croydon Council that it risks making a bad situation worse if it goes ahead with plans to impose widespread job cuts in its already stretched housing and homelessness department.

Around 50 staff, members of the GMB union, walked out of council offices this morning on the first day of a two-day strike over “severe concerns” around safeguarding and keeping their service remaining legally compliant.

Strike action was called after the overwhelming backing from 94per cent of GMB members.

Croydon’s housing department has been at the centre of national controversy since TV reports in 2021 exposed the appalling state of some council flats in blocks on Regina Road in South Norwood.

The cash-strapped council wants to axe 26 posts from the department, equivalent to 18 redundancies.

The job cuts come despite Conservative Mayor Jason Perry imposing a 15per cent Council Tax hike on the borough in April.

“Our members are frontline workers and know what the service needs – yet senior managers that have been in post less than 18 months are trying to force through this absolute farce of a restructure,” said the GMB’s Rachael Baylis.

Baylis said that council managers are “totally ignoring” union members as they force through the cost-cutting measures. The union says that included in the plans are proposals that will axe some services that actually generate income for the bankrupt borough.

“Our members feel as though they’re being set up to fail,” Baylis said.

“Council housing workers often get the blame when things go wrong but should this current restructure continue, any failings land squarely at the door of Croydon Council. They have been warned.”

The union has accused council leaders, including Mayor Jason Perry and chief exec Katherine Kerswell, of ignoring a collective grievance signed by 80 staff. Perry and Kerswell have been “deliberately evasive”, the union says, with meeting minutes being “lost” and formal questions failing to receive responses.

“Croydon Council are totally failing our members and all service users in this botched restructure,” Baylis said.

“Croydon have failed to meet their legal requirements to consult throughout this process and it has unfortunately left our members feeling that they have no option but to take strike action.”

One member of staff said that management in their department had created a “hostile environment”.

The council issued a statement which claimed that they are “transforming our housing service” and that the job cuts will “provide the best and most efficient service for our residents, whilst also [making] our council financially sustainable for the future”.

