The battle to save tickets offices – and Croydon’s private army

Posted on July 20, 2023 by insidecroydon

Our latest podcast includes among our guests former Olympic sprinter Donna Fraser.

It’s the first time on our podcast we have had the pleasure of the company of someone who holds the Freedom of the Borough, as Donna does.

Listen in to discover whether having the Freedom of the Borough entitles the holder to drive a flock of sheep over the Croydon Flyover, or some such…

We’re also joined for this episode by Darryl Chamberlain, the editor of another wide-ranging London local news site, the recently renamed Greenwich Wire, plus historian and sports buff David Morgan.

Together, we discuss…

  • Railway ticket office closures – and the impact on passengers
  • The Addiscombe college that trained a private army
  • and Croydon Arena and how public sports facilities need more support

The Croydon Insider is premium content which is made exclusively available first to Inside Croydon’s loyal supporters. Details of how you can sign up, for less than £5 per month, to support our agenda-setting local journalism, follow the links below…

And meanwhile, listen to our latest episode here:

 

