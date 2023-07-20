The battle to save tickets offices – and Croydon’s private army

Our latest podcast includes among our guests former Olympic sprinter Donna Fraser.

It’s the first time on our podcast we have had the pleasure of the company of someone who holds the Freedom of the Borough, as Donna does.

Listen in to discover whether having the Freedom of the Borough entitles the holder to drive a flock of sheep over the Croydon Flyover, or some such…

We’re also joined for this episode by Darryl Chamberlain, the editor of another wide-ranging London local news site, the recently renamed Greenwich Wire, plus historian and sports buff David Morgan.

Together, we discuss…

Railway ticket office closures – and the impact on passengers

The Addiscombe college that trained a private army

and Croydon Arena and how public sports facilities need more support

The Croydon Insider is premium content which is made exclusively available first to Inside Croydon’s loyal supporters. Details of how you can sign up, for less than £5 per month, to support our agenda-setting local journalism, follow the links below…

And meanwhile, listen to our latest episode here:

Previous episodes of the Croydon Insider:

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

