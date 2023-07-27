TfL and TOL fined £14m for failures that led to tram crash

‘This was undoubtedly an accident waiting to happen, quite literally’ said the Old Bailey judge when handing down the sentences to Transport for London and First Group’s Tram Operations Ltd

The operators of the Croydon tram network were today handed fines amounting to £14million for the corporate failings that led to the 2016 crash outside Sandilands in which seven people were killed.

Transport for London was fined £10million and Tram Operations Limited £4million for failing in their health and safety duties.

The operators had also been ordered by the Old Bailey judge to pay £500,000 in legal costs incurred by prosecutors, the Office for Road and Rail.

The early morning tram from New Addington on November 9, 2016, was carrying 69 people when it toppled over on a sharp bend, having been travelling at three times the 12mph speed limit for that stretch of track.

Driver Alfred Dorris was last month cleared of health and safety offences.

Today, presiding judge Mr Justice Fraser told the court: “This was undoubtedly an accident waiting to happen, quite literally.”

He added there was a failure to heed warnings about the risk of drivers becoming disorientated in the tunnel from Lloyd Park to Sandilands on the approach to the curve, and that a report of a “near miss” just days before the crash was “ignored”.

The “complacency” around the inadequate lighting and lack of visual cues in the tunnel was “disturbing”, the judge said.

The Croydon crash was the worst incident involving trams for almost 100 years.

In a statement issued by TfL today, they said, “Every passenger on the tram that morning entrusted their safety to us, but we failed them.”

The three-day hearing had spent time hearing victim statements from survivors of the crash, several of whom had suffered life-changing injuries, and the bereaved relatives of those killed.

The people who died were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, Philip Logan, 52, Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35.

Among those giving victim impact statements was Jean Smith, the mother of Mark Smith, who said that no amount of money or justice would bring her son back but getting accountability may “bring some sense of peace”.

She said, “We have to live with the consequences of other people’s actions for the rest of our lives. I’m living a life sentence. It should never have happened.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

