Blaze in laundry room of council block that failed inspection

The Fire Brigade was called out to a block of flats on London Road on Saturday – a council-run block which five years ago was deemed to be a fire risk.

Concord House is one of three blocks – previously offices, but converted into bedsits and one-bedroomed flats – which the council has described as “quality accommodation for homeless people”.

In 2017, the council took over from contractors the buildings’ day-to-day management, including repairs.

But people living in the blocks have in the past told Inside Croydon, “We feel we are living in a fire trap.”

In September 2018, the London Fire Brigade issued enforcement notices which found that Concord House and two other ex-office buildings nearby – Windsor House and Sycamore House – had failed on several important safety issues.

These included “Failure to ensure that the premises and any facilities, equipment and devices are maintained in an efficient state, in effective working order and in good repair”.

Saturday’s fire in Concord House broke out in a fifth-floor laundry room, which was destroyed. “There were no reports of any injuries,” the Brigade said today.

The Brigade received a 999 call at 11.41pm, and five fire engines and 35 firefighters from Croydon, Norbury and Woodside stations were called out, and they had the blaze under control just before 1am.

“The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a tumble dryer,” the LFB said.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

