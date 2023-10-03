Man in his 40s stabbed and killed on Roundshaw Estate

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed in a stabbing in Beddington last night.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for a statement.

The murder took place on Typhoon Way, part of the Roundshaw Estate in Sutton.

By time of publication, the victim had not been named. There has been no report of any arrests.

There were also separate reports of a stabbing in Lloyd Park, South Croydon, at around 1.05am today.

The London Ambulance Service was first to the scene, where a 17-year-old male had suffered a single stab wound to his chest. The injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

This Roundshaw murder comes less than a week after Elianne Adnam was killed outside the Whitgift Centre in Croydon while on her way to school.

Wallington comes under the same Borough Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police as Croydon.

The Met had spoken of an increased police presence on the streets of south London following the death of the 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Yet in the early hours of Friday morning, a man in his 30s was stabbed near Croydon College. He was taken to hospital with “potentially life-changing” injuries.

There had already been a stabbing in Croydon two days before the murder of Elianne Adnam, in broad daylight on Monday last week, September 25, on Barclay Road, close to the law courts.

All three incidents occurred within about a mile of each other.

All three crime scenes were within about a mile of Croydon Police Station.

There have been no arrests following Friday’s stabbing on College Road, with the College area, and some access to East Croydon Station, under lockdown while the Met scoured the crime scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 3.30am on Friday to reports of a man suffering stab injuries in College Road, Croydon.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries have been described as not life-threatening but potentially life-changing.”

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in New Addington just over an hour after the attack on Elianne Adnam last Wednesday. He has appeared in a youth court in Croydon charged with her murder and possessing a knife, where he was remanded in custody.

The youth, who is too young to be named, is due to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Elianne Adnam was the 15th teenager to be killed on the streets of London in 2023.

Read more: Boy, 17, is charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam

Read more: Perry fails to hold any safe community meetings in 18 months

Listen to our podcast: 7 killings in 6 months: Croydon Insider on the lasting tragedies

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

