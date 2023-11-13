Croydon driver hits the Lottery jackpot – on Friday the 13th!

A Croydon man who won £620,000 on the National Lottery last month went out to celebrate… with a fish and chip supper.

So much for superstitions, too: the man’s huge win took place after a draw held on Friday 13th!

Little detail has been released about mysterious “Mr G”, apart from the facts that he lives in the London Borough of Croydon and that he works as a driver.

On October 13, he matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw. It won him the grand total of £619,718.80.

According to National Lottery organisers Camelot, “He now plans to use his winnings to treat his family, including a cruise for his sister.”

Camelot say, “The lucky Croydon local, who played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of more than 8million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30million is generated every week for good causes. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with more than 670,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the country to date.

