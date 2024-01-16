Residents ‘deeply concerned’ over developers’ parking claims

A £100m scheme to build nearly 250 retirement homes could strip hundreds of car parking spaces from Purley town centre – with no alternatives available as claimed by developers. By STEVEN DOWNES

Purley residents are “deeply concerned” over plans for a £100million development of retirement homes which will demolish a council-owned multi-storey car park to replace it with 245 money-spinning retirement homes.

The residents have double-checked the claims made by shady off-shore developer Polaska and discovered that any suggestion that the 424 lost parking spaces in the town centre will be mitigated by the use of a supermarket car park nearby are false.

Tesco, the owners of the large supermarket by Purley Cross, with its 572 car parking spaces, have confirmed to the residents’ groups that they “are not aware of any agreement to allow non-customers to park at the store”.

The Polaska survey also cited that presence of another nearby car park, at Purley Station. But Network Rail plans to built 236 homes on that car park, too. The loss of both the multi-storey and station car parks would remove more than 600 spaces from the town centre.

The residents have contacted Inside Croydon, and a spokesperson said, “Polaska is overstating the parking capacity in the surrounding area by including non-viable options in its surveys and by not accounting for long-stay parking.”

The resident says that Polaska has also been “understating usage of the multi-storey car park”.

The residents have documented their evidence by posting footage of the use of the multi-storey car park on YouTube. The footage shows a car park that is close to full.

“The current car park is near capacity during the week, and remains busy on weekends. The impact of its removal would be severe,” the resident said.

In a formal complaint to the council, the residents say that, “This oversight is alarming and calls for an immediate reassessment of your development strategy to prevent significant, damaging disruption.

“The planned removal of our primary car park is a critical problem for everyone: residents with no place to park, commuters who need to catch trains and visiting shoppers.

“Removing the car park will force people to park on the streets, which are not equipped to handle the extra cars. Residents with children or accessibility needs will be particularly affected.”

A group of residents from Whytecliffe Road South, the streets likely to be most adversely affected by the loss of the multi-storey and station car parks, has banded together to bring attention to what appears to be a stitch-up between multi-million-pound developers and the council’s planning department.

Croydon’s Tory Mayor, Jason Perry, and Chris Philp, the Conservative MP for Croydon South, have both publicly supported the Polaska proposals, even though the scheme includes no “affordable” housing. The development will deliver a swimming pool and leisure centre, replacing the council-owned facility which piss-poor Perry promised in 2022 that he would reopen if elected Mayor.

Neither the Mayor nor the MP, nor the council’s press office, have responded to questions regarding who are the people behind the shadowy British Virgin Islands-registered Polaska Assets BVI, the ultimate owners of the long-term lease for the site of the multi-storey car park, former supermarket and closed-down leisure centre.

The development looks likely to be a massive tax dodge, too, as by being registered off-shore, Polaska Assets not only get to keep the identity of their owners secret, they also avoid paying significant amounts of tax to HMRC.

A shell company, Polaska Assets Ltd, was registered in Britain in August 2022, but has no assets and no track record in development. This company has a sole director, Paul Andrews, who has a string of other companies, some of which have what, at best, can be described as a chequered business history.

None appears to have ever been involved in such a large-scale development before.

Even before the misleading references to alternative car parking arrangements that do not actually exist, Purley residents had become very suspicious of the 245-flat scheme being disguised as a new pool, especially one operated by a tax-dodging off-shore company.

“The Mayor, councillors and MP are ignoring our very reasonable concerns about the company behind this project,” one resident told iC.

“Residents are concerned about this ‘arrangement’ with Polaska BVI, the lack of any proper, open public consultation and the absence of satisfactory responses to their questions by elected representatives.

“Our councillors seem to be mere ‘footsoldiers’ quoting from a script that has been written for them.”

